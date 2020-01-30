Most read
MURC announces 2020 summer research awards
Proposals are being reviewed for Fall 2020 and winners will be announced in early February. The request for proposals for Spring 2021 is available at //marshall.edu/murc and then by clicking on John Marshall University Scholar Awards on the right side of the page.
Summer 2020 awardees are:
Agesa, Richard and Jacqueline (COB) -- Child Spacing in Sub-Saharan Africa: Evidence from Kenya
Allenger, Mindy (COEPD) -- Gender Roles in Children’s Literature as Viewed from Generation Z
Canady, Brittany E. (COLA) -- Overconfidence in Managing Health Concerns: The Impact of the Dunning-Kruger Effect on Health
Choi, Hyeman (COLA) -- Clarifying the Link between guilt and risk-taking among responsible and problem gamblers
Ingersoll, Chris (CAM) – Open Source Textbook
Narman, Husnu (CITE) – A Smart Therapy Tool for Feeding and Speech Disorder Detection
Nguyen, Que Huong (COS) – Electronic Structure and Optical Response of Semiconductor and Polymer Structures
Swindell, Christopher (CAM) – The Commodification of Self-Help: Deconstructing the Sirens’ Song
Youn, Sungmin (CITE) – Removal of Amoxicillin Using Activated Carbon Manufactured from Coffee Waste
For more information about the research awards or upcoming proposals, visit www.marshall.edu/murc.