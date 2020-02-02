Most read
- Wrongful Death Suit Against Cabell Sheriff Stays In Mason County
- Come Visit Cleveland's Rock n Roll Hall of Fame IMAGES
- FICTION....... The Happy Store # 27 - Day of the Diabled
- Comedic "Being Trump," Films in February; will Premiere at Rebublican Convention
- Memorial at the Fountain: Nov 14, 2011
- All Six Kindred Communications Stations to Broadcast Super Bowl 54
- IMAGES: Cosplay Creativity Earned Accolades for Bunny Bombshell
- Tale of Two Keiths; Keith Albee (and sis) Still Need You IMAGES
OPINION: Ryan McMaken - Secession in Virginia Would Defuse the State's Conflict over Guns
It can be done on an individual basis, of course, where a single person relocates. Or it can be done through jurisdictional secession.
In the case of Virginia, there would be nothing novel about some parts of the state breaking off from the Richmond-controlled government
Read more at Mises Wire.
An economist for the Colorado Division of Housing from 2009 to 2014, Ryan McMaken is a senior editor at the Ludwig von Mises Institute, and author of Commie Cowboys: The Bourgeoisie and the Nation-State in the Western Genre.