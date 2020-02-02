OPINION: Ryan McMaken - Secession in Virginia Would Defuse the State's Conflict over Guns

 Sunday, February 2, 2020 - 00:04
OPINION: Ryan McMaken - Secession in Virginia Would Defuse the State's Conflict over Guns

If opponents of the current ideological winds blowing in Virginia find themselves in a permanent minority, it may very well be that the only method of defending the minority position is by leaving the state. But "exit" can theoretically be obtained in more than one way.

It can be done on an individual basis, of course, where a single person relocates. Or it can be done through jurisdictional secession.

In the case of Virginia, there would be nothing novel about some parts of the state breaking off from the Richmond-controlled government

Read more at Mises Wire.

 

An economist for the Colorado Division of Housing from 2009 to 2014, Ryan McMaken is a senior editor at the Ludwig von Mises Institute, and author of Commie Cowboys: The Bourgeoisie and the Nation-State in the Western Genre.

