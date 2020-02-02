Most read
Marshall alum's photos of Russian people on display at South Charleston library; artist to discuss work Feb. 7
Sunday, February 2, 2020
Douglas said "Russia: Coming of Age" is a selection of images made in Russia between 1993 and 2008. In many cases, they are the same people or the same places, side by side. In others, the images represent similar things or the evolution from the post-Soviet period to the modern era.
He first traveled to Russia in January 1993 as a newspaper reporter with a group of West Virginia educators, who were assisting Russian educators after the fall of the Soviet Union. He made other trips in 1994, 1995, 1997 and 2008. He plans to return this summer to continue his project with a third round of images.
The exhibition is scheduled to run until Tuesday, April 7, and is supported by Ray, Winton & Kelley, attorneys at law.