Applications Available for Love Your Block West
Tuesday, February 4, 2020
Any individuals, civic groups or nonprofit organizations who reside or are located between 1st Street and 28th Street West from river to rail are eligible to apply for small exterior home repairs, community space revitalization, or community development projects of up to $2,000.
Funding for the program is made available by Cities of Service. For more information, call 304-696-5540, Ext. 2092, emal shorts@huntingtonwv.gov or riestenbergc@huntingtonwv.gov, or visit the Love Your Block West Huntington page.