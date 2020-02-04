Applications Available for Love Your Block West

  • Printer friendly view
 Tuesday, February 4, 2020 - 05:47 Updated 28 min ago Edited from City of Huntington Press Release
Applications Available for Love Your Block West

The 2020 Love Your Block mini-grant program for West Huntington is here! The application period will be open Feb. 1-March 15. Applications will be available online at www.cityofhuntington.com or in the Planning and Zoning Office, Room 2, at City Hall.

Any individuals, civic groups or nonprofit organizations who reside or are located between 1st Street and 28th Street West from river to rail are eligible to apply for small exterior home repairs, community space revitalization, or community development projects of up to $2,000.

Funding for the program is made available by Cities of Service. For more information, call 304-696-5540, Ext. 2092, emal shorts@huntingtonwv.gov or riestenbergc@huntingtonwv.gov, or visit the Love Your Block West Huntington page.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus