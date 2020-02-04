Marshall School of Medicine alumnus supports Project PREMED graduates with endowed scholarship

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Lawrence C. Uradu, M.D., a 2012 alumnus of the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, has established a scholarship for medical students who have completed the school’s Project P.R.E.M.E.D. program.

Project P.R.E.M.E.D., which stands for Providing Real-World Experiences for Marshall-Educated Doctors, was established in 2011 by faculty and students, including Uradu, to create opportunities for future doctors of color and implement additional efforts to address barriers for students who are underrepresented in the health professions.

The program brings medical school to life through a five-day summer immersion experience. Participants explore and experience the medical school journey through mock interview sessions, robotic surgery demonstrations and interaction with current medical students and residents.

“I’ve always been interested in increasing minority representation in the field of medicine,” Uradu said. “Representation matters, and hopefully, one day we will have more physicians of color serving as leaders and role models in our communities.”

Uradu, an assistant professor of radiology at the University of Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, spends his time as a practicing radiologist and educating residents. He and his wife, Dr. Nkeiruka Uradu, have two children, son Jidenna and daughter Adanna.

