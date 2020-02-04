Most read
Higher Education Policy Commission renews grant for SURE program
The director of the program at Marshall is Dr. Michael Norton, a professor of chemistry in the College of Science. The $204,186 award will support the program for the next three years and each year provides 12 undergraduate students with fellowships that will allow them to work on research projects over the summer.
Norton says the renewal of the grant is encouraging.
“This renewal will enable us to support research by these undergraduate students for the next three summers, and that’s significant in allowing our students to learn and do groundbreaking research right here in Marshall University labs.”
The SURE program has supported student research at Marshall since 2005. Applications will soon be available at www.marshall.edu/sure. Deadline is Feb. 28, 2020.