Birds of Prey succeeds as a maniac circus

BIRDS OF PREY: You ever hear the one about the cop, the songbird, the psycho and the mafia princess? “Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” is a twisted tale told by Harley herself, as only Harley can tell it. When Gotham’s most nefariously narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis, and his zealous right-hand, Zsasz, put a target on a young girl named Cass, the city is turned upside down looking for her. Harley, Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya’s paths collide, and the unlikely foursome have no choice but to team up to take Roman down.

Harley has the week to herself, so she's going to nab first place. The film has been described as a richly hued, madly inventive, gleefully violent and happily slapdash contraption.

COMING FEB 14

BLUMHOUSE'S FANTASY ISLAND

In Blumhouse's new spin on Fantasy Island, the enigmatic Mr. Roarke makes the secret dreams of his lucky guests come true at a luxurious but remote tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the guests have to solve the island's mystery in order to escape with their lives.

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG

A live-action adventure comedy based on the global blockbuster video game franchise from Sega that centers on the infamously brash bright blue hedgehog. The film follows the (mis)adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound -- human -- best friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination. The film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.

FLASHBACK CINEMA

TITANTIC

SUNDAY AND WEDNESDAY

3:30 PM AND 8 P.M.

The journey of "Titanic" begins in the present, at the site of the ship's watery grave, two-and-a-half miles under the ocean surface. An ambitious fortune hunter (Bill Paxton) is determined to plumb the treasures of this once-stately ship, only to bring to the surface a story left untold. The tragic ruins melt away to reveal the glittering palace that was Titanic as it prepares to launch on its maiden voyage from England. Amidst the thousands of well-wishers bidding a fond bon voyage, destiny has called two young souls, daring them to nurture a passion that would change their lives forever. Rose DeWitt Bukater (Kate Winslet) is a 17-year-old, upper-class American suffocating under the rigid confines and expectations of Edwardian society who falls for a free-spirited young steerage passenger named Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio). Once he opens her eyes to the world that lies outside her gilded cage, Rose and Jack's forbidden love begins a powerful mystery that ultimately echoes across the years into the present. Nothing on earth is going to come between them -- not even something as unimaginable as the sinking of Titanic.

HUNTINGTON WV

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE

BECKLEY WV

MARQUEE GALLERIA 14

Sonic The Hedgehog (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 5:00, 8:00



Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:20, 12:50, 3:20, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50, 9:00, 9:30



Gretel & Hansel (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:15, 2:30, 4:45, 7:30, 9:45



The Rhythm Section (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 3:25, 9:25



The Gentlemen (R) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:55



The Last Full Measure (R) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:15



The Turning (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 11:55 AM, 2:15, 4:35, 6:55, 9:35



Bad Boys For Life (R) Reserved

Fri: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:50

Sat: 1:30, 4:20, 7:10, 10:00

Sun - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:50



Dolittle (PG)

Sat: 11:00 AM



Dolittle (PG) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:10



1917 (R) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 9:20



Just Mercy (PG-13) Reserved

Fri & Sat: 11:50 AM, 2:55, 6:00, 9:05

Sun: 11:50 AM, 9:05

Mon & Tue: 11:50 AM, 2:55, 6:00, 9:05

Wed: 11:50 AM, 9:05

Thu: 11:50 AM, 2:55, 6:00, 9:05



Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:20, 6:30, 9:40



Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:35



Knives Out (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:25, 6:25



Frozen II (PG) Reserved

Fri & Sat: 12:05, 3:05, 6:05, 8:50

Sun: 12:05, 3:05

Mon & Tue: 12:05, 3:05, 6:05, 8:50

Wed: 12:05, 3:05

Thu: 12:05 PM



Titanic 20th Anniversary (PG-13) Reserved

Sun: 3:30, 8:00

Wed: 3:30, 8:00













TRIDELPHIA/WHEELING WV

Marquee Cinemas - Highlands 14 | House ID: 26189 in Ohio County. Movieline: (304)547-0290 Triadelphia , WV 26059



Sonic The Hedgehog (PG) No Passes Allowed

Thu: 5:00, 8:00



Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (R) No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:20, 12:50, 3:20, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50, 9:00, 9:30



Gretel & Hansel (PG-13) No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:20, 2:40, 5:00, 7:20, 9:40



The Rhythm Section (R) No Passes Allowed

Fri: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45

Sat: 1:30, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45

Sun: 7:10, 9:45

Mon & Tue: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45

Wed: 7:10, 9:45

Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45



The Gentlemen (R)

Fri - Thu: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:30



The Last Full Measure (R)

Fri - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:15



The Turning (PG-13)

Fri - Thu: 12:05, 2:30, 4:50, 7:15, 9:35



Bad Boys For Life (R)

Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:50



Dolittle (PG)

Fri: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:10

Sat: 11:00 AM, 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:10

Sun - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:10



1917 (R)

Fri - Wed: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:35

Thu: 12:50 PM



Spies in Disguise (PG)

Fri & Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:15

Sun: 12:30, 3:30

Mon & Tue: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:15

Wed: 12:30, 3:30

Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:15



Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker (PG-13)

Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:20, 6:30, 9:40



Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13)

Fri - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 9:05



Knives Out (PG-13)

Fri - Thu: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:20



Titanic 20th Anniversary (PG-13)

Sun: 3:00, 8:00

Wed: 3:00, 8:00









WELCH, WV

Marquee Cinemas - McDowell 3 | House ID: 26221 in McDowell County. Movieline: (304)436-3456 Welch , WV 24801

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (R) Drug Material; Language; Sexual Material; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:30

Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:30

Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50

Mon - Thu: 7:00 PM



Bad Boys For Life (R) Action; Language; Violence

Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:50

Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:50

Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00

Mon - Thu: 7:10 PM



1917 (R) Battle Sequences; Disturbing Images; Language; Violence

Fri: 3:30, 6:15, 9:00

Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:15, 9:00

Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:15

Mon - Thu: 7:05 PM







| House ID: 26220 in Nicholas County. Movieline: (304)872-2470









SUMMERSVILLE, WV

Marquee Cinemas - Nicholas Showcase

Sonic The Hedgehog (PG) Action; Some Mild Rude Humor; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 5:00, 8:00



Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (R) Drug Material; Language; Sexual Material; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:30

Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:30

Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50

Mon - Thu: 3:30, 6:30



Gretel & Hansel (PG-13) Brief Drug References; Disturbing Images; Disturbing Thematical Material; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 5:00, 7:20, 9:40

Sat: 12:20, 2:40, 5:00, 7:20, 9:40

Sun: 12:20, 2:40, 5:00, 7:20

Mon - Wed: 4:15, 7:15

Thu: 7:30 PM



Bad Boys For Life (R) Action; Language; Violence

Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:50

Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:50

Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00

Mon - Thu: 3:45, 6:45



Dolittle (PG) Action; Brief Mild Language; Rude Humor

Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:10

Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:10

Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40

Mon - Wed: 4:00, 7:00

Thu: 4:00 PM









HUNTINGTON, WV

Marquee Cinemas - Pullman Square 16 | House ID: 26187 in Cabell County. Movieline: (304)525-7469 Huntington , WV 25701



Sonic The Hedgehog (PG) Action; Some Mild Rude Humor; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 5:00, 8:00



Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (R) Drug Material; Language; Sexual Material; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:20, 12:50, 3:20, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50, 9:00, 9:30



Gretel & Hansel (PG-13) Brief Drug References; Disturbing Images; Disturbing Thematical Material; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:20, 2:40, 5:00, 7:20, 9:40



The Rhythm Section (R) Action; Some Intense Sequences of Violence and Action; Some Sexual Material; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45

Sat: 1:30, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45

Sun - Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45



The Gentlemen (R) Drug Material; Language; Sexual References; Violence

Fri & Sat: 12:15, 3:45, 6:45, 9:55

Sun: 12:15, 9:55

Mon & Tue: 12:15, 3:45, 6:45, 9:55

Wed: 12:15, 9:55

Thu: 12:15, 3:45, 6:45, 9:55



The Last Full Measure (R) Language; Violence

Fri - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:15



The Turning (PG-13) Brief Strong Language; Disturbing Images; Some Suggestive Material; Terror; Violence

Fri - Thu: 11:55 AM, 2:30, 4:50, 7:15, 9:35



Bad Boys For Life (R) Action; Language; Violence

Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:50



Dolittle (PG) Action; Brief Mild Language; Rude Humor

Fri: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:10

Sat: 11:00 AM, 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:10

Sun - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:10



1917 (R) Battle Sequences; Disturbing Images; Language; Violence

Fri - Thu: 12:05, 3:05, 5:50, 8:50



Just Mercy (PG-13) Alcohol Use; Language; Language May Offend; Some Thematic Material

Fri - Thu: 11:55 AM, 2:50, 5:55, 8:55



Like a Boss (R) Crude & Sexual Humor; Drug Use; Language; Sexual Material

Fri - Thu: 12:25, 2:35, 4:55, 7:05, 9:15



Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker (PG-13) Sci -Fi Action; Violence

Fri & Sat: 12:00, 3:20, 6:30, 9:40

Sun: 12:00, 3:20

Mon & Tue: 12:00, 3:20, 6:30, 9:40

Wed: 12:00, 3:20

Thu: 12:00, 3:20, 6:30, 9:40



Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) Action; Language; Some Suggestive Material

Fri - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 9:05



Knives Out (PG-13) Brief violence; Drug References; Language; Some Suggestive Material

Fri - Wed: 11:50 AM, 3:15, 6:15, 9:25

Thu: 11:50 AM



Frozen II (PG) Action; Some Mild Rude Humor

Fri - Thu: 11:45 AM, 3:00, 6:00, 8:35



Titanic 20th Anniversary (PG-13) Brief Mild Language; Nudity; Some Frightening Images; Some Sensuality; Some Thematic Material; Violence

Sun: 3:30, 8:00

Wed: 3:30, 8:00













CHARLESTON, WV

Marquee Cinemas - Southridge 12 | House ID: 26192 in Kanawha County. Movieline: (304)746-9900 South Charleston , WV 25309



Sonic The Hedgehog (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 5:00, 8:00



Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri & Sat: 11:50 AM, 12:20, 12:50, 1:20, 2:50, 3:20, 3:50, 4:20, 5:50, 6:20, 6:50, 7:20, 8:30, 9:00, 9:30, 10:00

Sun: 11:50 AM, 12:20, 12:45, 12:50, 2:50, 3:20, 3:50, 5:50, 6:20, 6:50, 7:30, 8:30, 9:00, 9:30, 10:05

Mon & Tue: 11:50 AM, 12:20, 12:50, 1:20, 2:50, 3:20, 3:50, 4:20, 5:50, 6:20, 6:50, 7:20, 8:30, 9:00, 9:30, 10:00

Wed: 11:50 AM, 12:20, 12:45, 12:50, 2:50, 3:20, 3:50, 5:50, 6:20, 6:50, 7:30, 8:30, 9:00, 9:30, 10:05

Thu: 11:50 AM, 12:20, 12:50, 1:20, 2:50, 3:20, 3:50, 4:20, 5:50, 6:20, 6:50, 7:20, 8:30, 9:00, 9:30, 10:00



Gretel & Hansel (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:20, 2:40, 5:00, 7:20, 9:40



The Rhythm Section (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri & Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45

Sun: 1:10, 4:10

Mon & Tue: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45

Wed: 1:10, 4:10



The Turning (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:05, 2:30, 4:50, 7:15, 9:35



Bad Boys For Life (R) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:50



Dolittle (PG)

Sat: 11:00 AM



Dolittle (PG) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:10



1917 (R) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:35



Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:20, 6:30, 9:40



Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 9:05



Titanic 20th Anniversary (PG-13) Reserved

Sun: 3:30, 8:00

Wed: 3:30, 8:00







WYTHEVILLE/BLUEFIELD

Marquee Cinemas - Wytheville 8 | House ID: 26204 in Wythe County. Movieline: (276)228-9875 Wytheville , VA 24382



Sonic The Hedgehog (PG) Action; Some Mild Rude Humor; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 5:00, 8:00



Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (R) Drug Material; Language; Sexual Material; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:20, 3:50, 6:50, 9:00, 9:30

Sat & Sun: 12:50, 3:20, 3:50, 6:50, 9:00, 9:30

Mon - Thu: 3:20, 3:50, 6:50, 9:00, 9:30



Gretel & Hansel (PG-13) Brief Drug References; Disturbing Images; Disturbing Thematical Material; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:45, 7:10, 9:40

Sat & Sun: 12:00, 2:30, 4:45, 7:10, 9:40

Mon - Wed: 4:45, 7:10, 9:40

Thu: 4:00, 9:40



The Rhythm Section (R) Action; Some Intense Sequences of Violence and Action; Some Sexual Material; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 6:20 PM

Sat & Sun: 12:20, 6:20

Mon - Thu: 6:20 PM



The Gentlemen (R) Drug Material; Language; Sexual References; Violence

Fri: 3:15, 6:15, 9:15

Sat & Sun: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 9:15

Mon - Wed: 3:15, 6:15, 9:15

Thu: 6:20 PM



Bad Boys For Life (R) Action; Language; Violence

Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:50

Sat & Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:50

Mon - Thu: 4:00, 7:00, 9:50



Dolittle (PG) Action; Brief Mild Language; Rude Humor

Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:10

Sat: 11:00 AM, 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:10

Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:10

Mon - Thu: 3:40, 6:40, 9:10



1917 (R) Battle Sequences; Disturbing Images; Language; Violence

Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:20

Sat & Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:20

Mon - Thu: 3:30, 6:30, 9:20



Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) Action; Language; Some Suggestive Material

Fri: 3:10, 6:10, 9:05

Sat: 1:30, 4:20, 7:10, 9:50

Sun: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 9:05

Mon - Thu: 3:10, 6:10, 9:05

