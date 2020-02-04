Birds of Prey succeeds as a maniac circus

 Tuesday, February 4, 2020 - 06:37
Birds of Prey succeeds as a maniac circus

BIRDS OF PREY: You ever hear the one about the cop, the songbird, the psycho and the mafia princess? “Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” is a twisted tale told by Harley herself, as only Harley can tell it. When Gotham’s most nefariously narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis, and his zealous right-hand, Zsasz, put a target on a young girl named Cass, the city is turned upside down looking for her. Harley, Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya’s paths collide, and the unlikely foursome have no choice but to team up to take Roman down.

Harley has the week to herself, so she's going to nab first place. The film has been described as  a richly hued, madly inventive, gleefully violent and happily slapdash contraption. 

BLUMHOUSE'S FANTASY ISLAND

 

In Blumhouse's new spin on Fantasy Island, the enigmatic Mr. Roarke makes the secret dreams of his lucky guests come true at a luxurious but remote tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the guests have to solve the island's mystery in order to escape with their lives.

 

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG

A live-action adventure comedy based on the global blockbuster video game franchise from Sega that centers on the infamously brash bright blue hedgehog. The film follows the (mis)adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound -- human -- best friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination. The film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.

 

 

FLASHBACK CINEMA

TITANTIC

Poster of Titanic 20th Anniversary

SUNDAY AND WEDNESDAY

3:30 PM AND 8 P.M.

The journey of "Titanic" begins in the present, at the site of the ship's watery grave, two-and-a-half miles under the ocean surface. An ambitious fortune hunter (Bill Paxton) is determined to plumb the treasures of this once-stately ship, only to bring to the surface a story left untold. The tragic ruins melt away to reveal the glittering palace that was Titanic as it prepares to launch on its maiden voyage from England. Amidst the thousands of well-wishers bidding a fond bon voyage, destiny has called two young souls, daring them to nurture a passion that would change their lives forever. Rose DeWitt Bukater (Kate Winslet) is a 17-year-old, upper-class American suffocating under the rigid confines and expectations of Edwardian society who falls for a free-spirited young steerage passenger named Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio). Once he opens her eyes to the world that lies outside her gilded cage, Rose and Jack's forbidden love begins a powerful mystery that ultimately echoes across the years into the present. Nothing on earth is going to come between them -- not even something as unimaginable as the sinking of Titanic.

 

 

 

HUNTINGTON WV

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE

 

Poster of Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation ofTRAILER ▶

BIRDS OF PREY (AND THE FANTABULOUS EMANCIPATION OF      R

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 49 min.

CAST
Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Pérez, Chris Messina, Ewan McGregor

DIRECTOR
Cathy Yan

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDrug Material; Language; Sexual Material; Violence12:20PM12:50PM3:20PM3:50PM6:20PM6:50PM9:00PM9:30PM

Poster of Gretel & HanselTRAILER ▶

GRETEL & HANSEL     PG-13

Horror/Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 27 min.

CAST
Sophia Lillis, Alice Krige, Sammy Leakey, Charles Babalola, Ian Kenny

DIRECTOR
Osgood Perkins

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Drug References; Disturbing Images; Disturbing Thematical Material12:20PM2:40PM5:00PM7:20PM9:40PM

Poster of The Rhythm SectionTRAILER ▶

THE RHYTHM SECTION    R

Action/Adventure/Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 49 min.

CAST
Blake Lively, Jude Law, Sterling K. Brown

DIRECTOR
Reed Morano

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Some Intense Sequences of Violence and Action; Some Sexual Material; Violence1:10PM4:10PM7:10PM9:45PM


Poster of The GentlemenTRAILER ▶

THE GENTLEMEN     R

Action/Adventure/Comedy
1 hr. 53 min.

CAST
Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Colin Farrell, Hugh Grant

DIRECTOR
Guy Ritchie

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDrug Material; Language; Sexual References; Violence12:15PM3:45PM6:45PM9:55PM


Poster of The Last Full MeasureTRAILER ▶

THE LAST FULL MEASURE       R

Drama/War
1 hr. 50 min.

CAST
Samuel L. Jackson, Alison Sudol, Sebastian Stan, Ed Harris, Bradley Whitford, Christopher Plummer

DIRECTOR
Todd Robinson

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Violence12:30PM3:30PM6:30PM9:15PM

Poster of The TurningTRAILER ▶

THE TURNING             PG-13

Horror/Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 34 min.

CAST
Mackenzie Davis, Finn Wolfhard, Brooklyn Prince, Joely Richardson

DIRECTOR
Floria Sigismondi

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Strong Language; Disturbing Images; Some Suggestive Material; Terror; Violence11:55AM2:30PM4:50PM7:15PM9:35PM

Poster of Bad Boys For LifeTRAILER ▶

BAD BOYS FOR LIFE   R

Action/Adventure/Comedy
2 hr. 03 min.

CAST
Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton

DIRECTOR
Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Language; Violence1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM9:50PM


Poster of DolittleTRAILER ▶

DOLITTLE         PG

Comedy/Family/SciFi/Fantasy
1 hr. 46 min.

CAST
Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas, Emma Thompson, Ralph Fiennes, Tom Holland, Selena Gomez, Michael Sheen, Marion Cotillard, Octavia Spencer

DIRECTOR
Stephen Gaghan

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Brief Mild Language; Rude Humor12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:10PM



Poster of Like a BossTRAILER ▶

LIKE A BOSS         R

Comedy
1 hr. 23 min.

CAST
Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne, Salma Hayek

DIRECTOR
Miguel Arteta

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DCrude & Sexual Humor; Drug Use; Language; Sexual Material12:25PM2:35PM4:55PM7:05PM9:15PM

Poster of 1917TRAILER ▶

1917      R

Drama/War
1 hr. 59 min.

CAST
Richard Madden, Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Strong, Dean Charles Chapman, George MacKay, Colin Firth

DIRECTOR
Sam Mendes

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBattle Sequences; Disturbing Images; Language; Violence12:05PM3:05PM5:50PM8:50PM



Poster of Just MercyTRAILER ▶

JUST MERCY        PG-13

Drama/Action/Adventure
2 hr. 17 min.

CAST
Michael B. Jordan, Brie Larson, Jamie Foxx, Rob Morgan, Tim Blake Nelson, Rafe Spall

DIRECTOR
Destin Daniel Cretton

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAlcohol Use; Language; Language May Offend; Some Thematic Material11:55AM2:50PM5:55PM8:55PM



The Rise Of SkywalkerTRAILER ▶

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER          PG-13

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 35 min.

CAST
Mark Hamill, Andy Serkis, John Boyega, Lupita Nyong'o, Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Billy Dee Williams

DIRECTOR
J.J. Abrams

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DSci -Fi Action; Violence12:00PM3:20PM6:30PM9:40PM



The Next LevelTRAILER ▶

JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVELPG-13

Action/Adventure/Comedy
1 hr. 54 min.

CAST
Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Jack Black, Darin Ferraro

DIRECTOR
Jake Kasdan

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Language; Some Suggestive Material12:10PM3:10PM6:10PM9:05PM


Poster of Knives OutTRAILER ▶

KNIVES OUT             PG-13

Drama/Suspense/Thriller
2 hr. 10 min.

CAST
Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Ana de Armas, Don Johnson, Katherine Langford, Christopher Plummer

DIRECTOR
Rian Johnson

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief violence; Drug References; Language; Some Suggestive Material11:50AM3:15PM6:15PM9:25PM



Poster of Frozen 2TRAILER ▶

FROZEN 2                  PG

Animation
1 hr. 44 min.

CAST
Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Sterling K. Brown, Evan Rachel Wood

DIRECTOR
Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Some Mild Rude Humor11:45AM3:00PM6:00PM8:35PM
TITANTIC

 

BECKLEY WV

MARQUEE GALLERIA 14

Sonic The Hedgehog (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Thu: 5:00, 8:00

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:20, 12:50, 3:20, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50, 9:00, 9:30

Gretel & Hansel (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:15, 2:30, 4:45, 7:30, 9:45

The Rhythm Section (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 3:25, 9:25

The Gentlemen (R) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:55

The Last Full Measure (R) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:15

The Turning (PG-13) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 11:55 AM, 2:15, 4:35, 6:55, 9:35

Bad Boys For Life (R) Reserved
Fri: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:50
Sat: 1:30, 4:20, 7:10, 10:00
Sun - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:50

Dolittle (PG) 
Sat: 11:00 AM

Dolittle (PG) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:10

1917 (R) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 9:20

Just Mercy (PG-13) Reserved
Fri & Sat: 11:50 AM, 2:55, 6:00, 9:05
Sun: 11:50 AM, 9:05
Mon & Tue: 11:50 AM, 2:55, 6:00, 9:05
Wed: 11:50 AM, 9:05
Thu: 11:50 AM, 2:55, 6:00, 9:05

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker (PG-13) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:20, 6:30, 9:40

Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:35

Knives Out (PG-13) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:25, 6:25

Frozen II (PG) Reserved
Fri & Sat: 12:05, 3:05, 6:05, 8:50
Sun: 12:05, 3:05
Mon & Tue: 12:05, 3:05, 6:05, 8:50
Wed: 12:05, 3:05
Thu: 12:05 PM

Titanic 20th Anniversary (PG-13) Reserved
Sun: 3:30, 8:00
Wed: 3:30, 8:00



TRIDELPHIA/WHEELING WV

Marquee Cinemas - Highlands 14

House ID: 26189 in Ohio County. Movieline: (304)547-0290

Triadelphia , WV  26059


Sonic The Hedgehog (PG) No Passes Allowed
Thu: 5:00, 8:00

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (R) No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:20, 12:50, 3:20, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50, 9:00, 9:30

Gretel & Hansel (PG-13) No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:20, 2:40, 5:00, 7:20, 9:40

The Rhythm Section (R) No Passes Allowed
Fri: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45
Sat: 1:30, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45
Sun: 7:10, 9:45
Mon & Tue: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45
Wed: 7:10, 9:45
Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45

The Gentlemen (R) 
Fri - Thu: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:30

The Last Full Measure (R) 
Fri - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:15

The Turning (PG-13) 
Fri - Thu: 12:05, 2:30, 4:50, 7:15, 9:35

Bad Boys For Life (R) 
Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:50

Dolittle (PG) 
Fri: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:10
Sat: 11:00 AM, 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:10
Sun - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:10

1917 (R) 
Fri - Wed: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:35
Thu: 12:50 PM

Spies in Disguise (PG) 
Fri & Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:15
Sun: 12:30, 3:30
Mon & Tue: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:15
Wed: 12:30, 3:30
Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:15

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker (PG-13) 
Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:20, 6:30, 9:40

Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) 
Fri - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 9:05

Knives Out (PG-13) 
Fri - Thu: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:20

Titanic 20th Anniversary (PG-13) 
Sun: 3:00, 8:00
Wed: 3:00, 8:00


WELCH, WV

Marquee Cinemas - McDowell 3

House ID: 26221 in McDowell County. Movieline: (304)436-3456

Welch , WV  24801


Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (R) Drug Material; Language; Sexual Material; Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:30
Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:30
Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50
Mon - Thu: 7:00 PM

Bad Boys For Life (R) Action; Language; Violence
Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:50
Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:50
Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00
Mon - Thu: 7:10 PM

1917 (R) Battle Sequences; Disturbing Images; Language; Violence
Fri: 3:30, 6:15, 9:00
Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:15, 9:00
Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:15
Mon - Thu: 7:05 PM

House ID: 26220 in Nicholas County. Movieline: (304)872-2470

 
         



SUMMERSVILLE, WV

Marquee Cinemas - Nicholas Showcase

Sonic The Hedgehog (PG) Action; Some Mild Rude Humor; No Passes Allowed
Thu: 5:00, 8:00

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (R) Drug Material; Language; Sexual Material; Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:30
Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:30
Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50
Mon - Thu: 3:30, 6:30

Gretel & Hansel (PG-13) Brief Drug References; Disturbing Images; Disturbing Thematical Material; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 5:00, 7:20, 9:40
Sat: 12:20, 2:40, 5:00, 7:20, 9:40
Sun: 12:20, 2:40, 5:00, 7:20
Mon - Wed: 4:15, 7:15
Thu: 7:30 PM

Bad Boys For Life (R) Action; Language; Violence
Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:50
Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:50
Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00
Mon - Thu: 3:45, 6:45

Dolittle (PG) Action; Brief Mild Language; Rude Humor
Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:10
Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:10
Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40
Mon - Wed: 4:00, 7:00
Thu: 4:00 PM


HUNTINGTON, WV

Marquee Cinemas - Pullman Square 16

House ID: 26187 in Cabell County. Movieline: (304)525-7469

Huntington , WV  25701


Sonic The Hedgehog (PG) Action; Some Mild Rude Humor; No Passes Allowed
Thu: 5:00, 8:00

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (R) Drug Material; Language; Sexual Material; Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:20, 12:50, 3:20, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50, 9:00, 9:30

Gretel & Hansel (PG-13) Brief Drug References; Disturbing Images; Disturbing Thematical Material; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:20, 2:40, 5:00, 7:20, 9:40

The Rhythm Section (R) Action; Some Intense Sequences of Violence and Action; Some Sexual Material; Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45
Sat: 1:30, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45
Sun - Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45

The Gentlemen (R) Drug Material; Language; Sexual References; Violence
Fri & Sat: 12:15, 3:45, 6:45, 9:55
Sun: 12:15, 9:55
Mon & Tue: 12:15, 3:45, 6:45, 9:55
Wed: 12:15, 9:55
Thu: 12:15, 3:45, 6:45, 9:55

The Last Full Measure (R) Language; Violence
Fri - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:15

The Turning (PG-13) Brief Strong Language; Disturbing Images; Some Suggestive Material; Terror; Violence
Fri - Thu: 11:55 AM, 2:30, 4:50, 7:15, 9:35

Bad Boys For Life (R) Action; Language; Violence
Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:50

Dolittle (PG) Action; Brief Mild Language; Rude Humor
Fri: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:10
Sat: 11:00 AM, 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:10
Sun - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:10

1917 (R) Battle Sequences; Disturbing Images; Language; Violence
Fri - Thu: 12:05, 3:05, 5:50, 8:50

Just Mercy (PG-13) Alcohol Use; Language; Language May Offend; Some Thematic Material
Fri - Thu: 11:55 AM, 2:50, 5:55, 8:55

Like a Boss (R) Crude & Sexual Humor; Drug Use; Language; Sexual Material
Fri - Thu: 12:25, 2:35, 4:55, 7:05, 9:15

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker (PG-13) Sci -Fi Action; Violence
Fri & Sat: 12:00, 3:20, 6:30, 9:40
Sun: 12:00, 3:20
Mon & Tue: 12:00, 3:20, 6:30, 9:40
Wed: 12:00, 3:20
Thu: 12:00, 3:20, 6:30, 9:40

Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) Action; Language; Some Suggestive Material
Fri - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 9:05

Knives Out (PG-13) Brief violence; Drug References; Language; Some Suggestive Material
Fri - Wed: 11:50 AM, 3:15, 6:15, 9:25
Thu: 11:50 AM

Frozen II (PG) Action; Some Mild Rude Humor
Fri - Thu: 11:45 AM, 3:00, 6:00, 8:35

Titanic 20th Anniversary (PG-13) Brief Mild Language; Nudity; Some Frightening Images; Some Sensuality; Some Thematic Material; Violence
Sun: 3:30, 8:00
Wed: 3:30, 8:00



CHARLESTON, WV

Marquee Cinemas - Southridge 12

House ID: 26192 in Kanawha County. Movieline: (304)746-9900

South Charleston , WV  25309


Sonic The Hedgehog (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Thu: 5:00, 8:00

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri & Sat: 11:50 AM, 12:20, 12:50, 1:20, 2:50, 3:20, 3:50, 4:20, 5:50, 6:20, 6:50, 7:20, 8:30, 9:00, 9:30, 10:00
Sun: 11:50 AM, 12:20, 12:45, 12:50, 2:50, 3:20, 3:50, 5:50, 6:20, 6:50, 7:30, 8:30, 9:00, 9:30, 10:05
Mon & Tue: 11:50 AM, 12:20, 12:50, 1:20, 2:50, 3:20, 3:50, 4:20, 5:50, 6:20, 6:50, 7:20, 8:30, 9:00, 9:30, 10:00
Wed: 11:50 AM, 12:20, 12:45, 12:50, 2:50, 3:20, 3:50, 5:50, 6:20, 6:50, 7:30, 8:30, 9:00, 9:30, 10:05
Thu: 11:50 AM, 12:20, 12:50, 1:20, 2:50, 3:20, 3:50, 4:20, 5:50, 6:20, 6:50, 7:20, 8:30, 9:00, 9:30, 10:00

Gretel & Hansel (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:20, 2:40, 5:00, 7:20, 9:40

The Rhythm Section (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri & Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45
Sun: 1:10, 4:10
Mon & Tue: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45
Wed: 1:10, 4:10

The Turning (PG-13) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:05, 2:30, 4:50, 7:15, 9:35

Bad Boys For Life (R) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:50

Dolittle (PG) 
Sat: 11:00 AM

Dolittle (PG) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:10

1917 (R) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:35

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker (PG-13) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:20, 6:30, 9:40

Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 9:05

Titanic 20th Anniversary (PG-13) Reserved
Sun: 3:30, 8:00
Wed: 3:30, 8:00


WYTHEVILLE/BLUEFIELD 

Marquee Cinemas - Wytheville 8

House ID: 26204 in Wythe County. Movieline: (276)228-9875

Wytheville , VA  24382


Sonic The Hedgehog (PG) Action; Some Mild Rude Humor; No Passes Allowed
Thu: 5:00, 8:00

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (R) Drug Material; Language; Sexual Material; Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 3:20, 3:50, 6:50, 9:00, 9:30
Sat & Sun: 12:50, 3:20, 3:50, 6:50, 9:00, 9:30
Mon - Thu: 3:20, 3:50, 6:50, 9:00, 9:30

Gretel & Hansel (PG-13) Brief Drug References; Disturbing Images; Disturbing Thematical Material; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 4:45, 7:10, 9:40
Sat & Sun: 12:00, 2:30, 4:45, 7:10, 9:40
Mon - Wed: 4:45, 7:10, 9:40
Thu: 4:00, 9:40

The Rhythm Section (R) Action; Some Intense Sequences of Violence and Action; Some Sexual Material; Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 6:20 PM
Sat & Sun: 12:20, 6:20
Mon - Thu: 6:20 PM

The Gentlemen (R) Drug Material; Language; Sexual References; Violence
Fri: 3:15, 6:15, 9:15
Sat & Sun: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 9:15
Mon - Wed: 3:15, 6:15, 9:15
Thu: 6:20 PM

Bad Boys For Life (R) Action; Language; Violence
Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:50
Sat & Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:50
Mon - Thu: 4:00, 7:00, 9:50

Dolittle (PG) Action; Brief Mild Language; Rude Humor
Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:10
Sat: 11:00 AM, 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:10
Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:10
Mon - Thu: 3:40, 6:40, 9:10

1917 (R) Battle Sequences; Disturbing Images; Language; Violence
Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:20
Sat & Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:20
Mon - Thu: 3:30, 6:30, 9:20

Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) Action; Language; Some Suggestive Material
Fri: 3:10, 6:10, 9:05
Sat: 1:30, 4:20, 7:10, 9:50
Sun: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 9:05
Mon - Thu: 3:10, 6:10, 9:05

 

 

 

 

