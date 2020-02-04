Most read
Birds of Prey succeeds as a maniac circus
BIRDS OF PREY: You ever hear the one about the cop, the songbird, the psycho and the mafia princess? “Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” is a twisted tale told by Harley herself, as only Harley can tell it. When Gotham’s most nefariously narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis, and his zealous right-hand, Zsasz, put a target on a young girl named Cass, the city is turned upside down looking for her. Harley, Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya’s paths collide, and the unlikely foursome have no choice but to team up to take Roman down.
Harley has the week to herself, so she's going to nab first place. The film has been described as a richly hued, madly inventive, gleefully violent and happily slapdash contraption.
COMING FEB 14
BLUMHOUSE'S FANTASY ISLAND
In Blumhouse's new spin on Fantasy Island, the enigmatic Mr. Roarke makes the secret dreams of his lucky guests come true at a luxurious but remote tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the guests have to solve the island's mystery in order to escape with their lives.
SONIC THE HEDGEHOG
A live-action adventure comedy based on the global blockbuster video game franchise from Sega that centers on the infamously brash bright blue hedgehog. The film follows the (mis)adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound -- human -- best friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination. The film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.
FLASHBACK CINEMA
TITANTIC
SUNDAY AND WEDNESDAY
3:30 PM AND 8 P.M.
The journey of "Titanic" begins in the present, at the site of the ship's watery grave, two-and-a-half miles under the ocean surface. An ambitious fortune hunter (Bill Paxton) is determined to plumb the treasures of this once-stately ship, only to bring to the surface a story left untold. The tragic ruins melt away to reveal the glittering palace that was Titanic as it prepares to launch on its maiden voyage from England. Amidst the thousands of well-wishers bidding a fond bon voyage, destiny has called two young souls, daring them to nurture a passion that would change their lives forever. Rose DeWitt Bukater (Kate Winslet) is a 17-year-old, upper-class American suffocating under the rigid confines and expectations of Edwardian society who falls for a free-spirited young steerage passenger named Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio). Once he opens her eyes to the world that lies outside her gilded cage, Rose and Jack's forbidden love begins a powerful mystery that ultimately echoes across the years into the present. Nothing on earth is going to come between them -- not even something as unimaginable as the sinking of Titanic.
HUNTINGTON WV
MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE
TRAILER ▶
BIRDS OF PREY (AND THE FANTABULOUS EMANCIPATION OF RAction/Adventure
1 hr. 49 min.
CAST
Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Pérez, Chris Messina, Ewan McGregor
DIRECTOR
Cathy Yan
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDrug Material; Language; Sexual Material; Violence12:20PM12:50PM3:20PM3:50PM6:20PM6:50PM9:00PM9:30PM
TRAILER ▶
GRETEL & HANSEL PG-13Horror/Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 27 min.
CAST
Sophia Lillis, Alice Krige, Sammy Leakey, Charles Babalola, Ian Kenny
DIRECTOR
Osgood Perkins
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Drug References; Disturbing Images; Disturbing Thematical Material12:20PM2:40PM5:00PM7:20PM9:40PM
TRAILER ▶
THE RHYTHM SECTION RAction/Adventure/Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 49 min.
CAST
Blake Lively, Jude Law, Sterling K. Brown
DIRECTOR
Reed Morano
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Some Intense Sequences of Violence and Action; Some Sexual Material; Violence1:10PM4:10PM7:10PM9:45PM
TRAILER ▶
THE GENTLEMEN RAction/Adventure/Comedy
1 hr. 53 min.
CAST
Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Colin Farrell, Hugh Grant
DIRECTOR
Guy Ritchie
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDrug Material; Language; Sexual References; Violence12:15PM3:45PM6:45PM9:55PM
TRAILER ▶
THE LAST FULL MEASURE RDrama/War
1 hr. 50 min.
CAST
Samuel L. Jackson, Alison Sudol, Sebastian Stan, Ed Harris, Bradley Whitford, Christopher Plummer
DIRECTOR
Todd Robinson
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Violence12:30PM3:30PM6:30PM9:15PM
TRAILER ▶
THE TURNING PG-13Horror/Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 34 min.
CAST
Mackenzie Davis, Finn Wolfhard, Brooklyn Prince, Joely Richardson
DIRECTOR
Floria Sigismondi
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Strong Language; Disturbing Images; Some Suggestive Material; Terror; Violence11:55AM2:30PM4:50PM7:15PM9:35PM
TRAILER ▶
BAD BOYS FOR LIFE RAction/Adventure/Comedy
2 hr. 03 min.
CAST
Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton
DIRECTOR
Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Language; Violence1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM9:50PM
TRAILER ▶
DOLITTLE PGComedy/Family/SciFi/Fantasy
1 hr. 46 min.
CAST
Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas, Emma Thompson, Ralph Fiennes, Tom Holland, Selena Gomez, Michael Sheen, Marion Cotillard, Octavia Spencer
DIRECTOR
Stephen Gaghan
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Brief Mild Language; Rude Humor12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:10PM
TRAILER ▶
LIKE A BOSS RComedy
1 hr. 23 min.
CAST
Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne, Salma Hayek
DIRECTOR
Miguel Arteta
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DCrude & Sexual Humor; Drug Use; Language; Sexual Material12:25PM2:35PM4:55PM7:05PM9:15PM
TRAILER ▶
1917 RDrama/War
1 hr. 59 min.
CAST
Richard Madden, Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Strong, Dean Charles Chapman, George MacKay, Colin Firth
DIRECTOR
Sam Mendes
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBattle Sequences; Disturbing Images; Language; Violence12:05PM3:05PM5:50PM8:50PM
TRAILER ▶
JUST MERCY PG-13Drama/Action/Adventure
2 hr. 17 min.
CAST
Michael B. Jordan, Brie Larson, Jamie Foxx, Rob Morgan, Tim Blake Nelson, Rafe Spall
DIRECTOR
Destin Daniel Cretton
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAlcohol Use; Language; Language May Offend; Some Thematic Material11:55AM2:50PM5:55PM8:55PM
TRAILER ▶
STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER PG-13Action/Adventure
2 hr. 35 min.
CAST
Mark Hamill, Andy Serkis, John Boyega, Lupita Nyong'o, Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Billy Dee Williams
DIRECTOR
J.J. Abrams
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DSci -Fi Action; Violence12:00PM3:20PM6:30PM9:40PM
TRAILER ▶
JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVELPG-13Action/Adventure/Comedy
1 hr. 54 min.
CAST
Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Jack Black, Darin Ferraro
DIRECTOR
Jake Kasdan
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Language; Some Suggestive Material12:10PM3:10PM6:10PM9:05PM
TRAILER ▶
KNIVES OUT PG-13Drama/Suspense/Thriller
2 hr. 10 min.
CAST
Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Ana de Armas, Don Johnson, Katherine Langford, Christopher Plummer
DIRECTOR
Rian Johnson
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief violence; Drug References; Language; Some Suggestive Material11:50AM3:15PM6:15PM9:25PM
TRAILER ▶
FROZEN 2 PGAnimation
1 hr. 44 min.
CAST
Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Sterling K. Brown, Evan Rachel Wood
DIRECTOR
Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Some Mild Rude Humor11:45AM3:00PM6:00PM8:35PM
FLASHBACK CINEMA SUN/WED
TITANTIC
BECKLEY WV
MARQUEE GALLERIA 14
Sonic The Hedgehog (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Thu: 5:00, 8:00
Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:20, 12:50, 3:20, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50, 9:00, 9:30
Gretel & Hansel (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:15, 2:30, 4:45, 7:30, 9:45
The Rhythm Section (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 3:25, 9:25
The Gentlemen (R) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:55
The Last Full Measure (R) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:15
The Turning (PG-13) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 11:55 AM, 2:15, 4:35, 6:55, 9:35
Bad Boys For Life (R) Reserved
Fri: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:50
Sat: 1:30, 4:20, 7:10, 10:00
Sun - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:50
Dolittle (PG)
Sat: 11:00 AM
Dolittle (PG) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:10
1917 (R) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 9:20
Just Mercy (PG-13) Reserved
Fri & Sat: 11:50 AM, 2:55, 6:00, 9:05
Sun: 11:50 AM, 9:05
Mon & Tue: 11:50 AM, 2:55, 6:00, 9:05
Wed: 11:50 AM, 9:05
Thu: 11:50 AM, 2:55, 6:00, 9:05
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker (PG-13) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:20, 6:30, 9:40
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:35
Knives Out (PG-13) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:25, 6:25
Frozen II (PG) Reserved
Fri & Sat: 12:05, 3:05, 6:05, 8:50
Sun: 12:05, 3:05
Mon & Tue: 12:05, 3:05, 6:05, 8:50
Wed: 12:05, 3:05
Thu: 12:05 PM
Titanic 20th Anniversary (PG-13) Reserved
Sun: 3:30, 8:00
Wed: 3:30, 8:00
TRIDELPHIA/WHEELING WV
|
|
|
House ID: 26189 in Ohio County. Movieline: (304)547-0290
|
Triadelphia , WV 26059
Sonic The Hedgehog (PG) No Passes Allowed
Thu: 5:00, 8:00
Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (R) No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:20, 12:50, 3:20, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50, 9:00, 9:30
Gretel & Hansel (PG-13) No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:20, 2:40, 5:00, 7:20, 9:40
The Rhythm Section (R) No Passes Allowed
Fri: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45
Sat: 1:30, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45
Sun: 7:10, 9:45
Mon & Tue: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45
Wed: 7:10, 9:45
Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45
The Gentlemen (R)
Fri - Thu: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:30
The Last Full Measure (R)
Fri - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:15
The Turning (PG-13)
Fri - Thu: 12:05, 2:30, 4:50, 7:15, 9:35
Bad Boys For Life (R)
Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:50
Dolittle (PG)
Fri: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:10
Sat: 11:00 AM, 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:10
Sun - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:10
1917 (R)
Fri - Wed: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:35
Thu: 12:50 PM
Spies in Disguise (PG)
Fri & Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:15
Sun: 12:30, 3:30
Mon & Tue: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:15
Wed: 12:30, 3:30
Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:15
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker (PG-13)
Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:20, 6:30, 9:40
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13)
Fri - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 9:05
Knives Out (PG-13)
Fri - Thu: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:20
Titanic 20th Anniversary (PG-13)
Sun: 3:00, 8:00
Wed: 3:00, 8:00
WELCH, WV
|
|
|
House ID: 26221 in McDowell County. Movieline: (304)436-3456
|
Welch , WV 24801
|
|
|
|
House ID: 26220 in Nicholas County. Movieline: (304)872-2470
|
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
Marquee Cinemas - Nicholas Showcase
Sonic The Hedgehog (PG) Action; Some Mild Rude Humor; No Passes Allowed
Thu: 5:00, 8:00
Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (R) Drug Material; Language; Sexual Material; Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:30
Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:30
Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50
Mon - Thu: 3:30, 6:30
Gretel & Hansel (PG-13) Brief Drug References; Disturbing Images; Disturbing Thematical Material; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 5:00, 7:20, 9:40
Sat: 12:20, 2:40, 5:00, 7:20, 9:40
Sun: 12:20, 2:40, 5:00, 7:20
Mon - Wed: 4:15, 7:15
Thu: 7:30 PM
Bad Boys For Life (R) Action; Language; Violence
Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:50
Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:50
Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00
Mon - Thu: 3:45, 6:45
Dolittle (PG) Action; Brief Mild Language; Rude Humor
Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:10
Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:10
Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40
Mon - Wed: 4:00, 7:00
Thu: 4:00 PM
HUNTINGTON, WV
|
|
|
House ID: 26187 in Cabell County. Movieline: (304)525-7469
|
Huntington , WV 25701
Sonic The Hedgehog (PG) Action; Some Mild Rude Humor; No Passes Allowed
Thu: 5:00, 8:00
Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (R) Drug Material; Language; Sexual Material; Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:20, 12:50, 3:20, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50, 9:00, 9:30
Gretel & Hansel (PG-13) Brief Drug References; Disturbing Images; Disturbing Thematical Material; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:20, 2:40, 5:00, 7:20, 9:40
The Rhythm Section (R) Action; Some Intense Sequences of Violence and Action; Some Sexual Material; Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45
Sat: 1:30, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45
Sun - Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45
The Gentlemen (R) Drug Material; Language; Sexual References; Violence
Fri & Sat: 12:15, 3:45, 6:45, 9:55
Sun: 12:15, 9:55
Mon & Tue: 12:15, 3:45, 6:45, 9:55
Wed: 12:15, 9:55
Thu: 12:15, 3:45, 6:45, 9:55
The Last Full Measure (R) Language; Violence
Fri - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:15
The Turning (PG-13) Brief Strong Language; Disturbing Images; Some Suggestive Material; Terror; Violence
Fri - Thu: 11:55 AM, 2:30, 4:50, 7:15, 9:35
Bad Boys For Life (R) Action; Language; Violence
Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:50
Dolittle (PG) Action; Brief Mild Language; Rude Humor
Fri: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:10
Sat: 11:00 AM, 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:10
Sun - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:10
1917 (R) Battle Sequences; Disturbing Images; Language; Violence
Fri - Thu: 12:05, 3:05, 5:50, 8:50
Just Mercy (PG-13) Alcohol Use; Language; Language May Offend; Some Thematic Material
Fri - Thu: 11:55 AM, 2:50, 5:55, 8:55
Like a Boss (R) Crude & Sexual Humor; Drug Use; Language; Sexual Material
Fri - Thu: 12:25, 2:35, 4:55, 7:05, 9:15
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker (PG-13) Sci -Fi Action; Violence
Fri & Sat: 12:00, 3:20, 6:30, 9:40
Sun: 12:00, 3:20
Mon & Tue: 12:00, 3:20, 6:30, 9:40
Wed: 12:00, 3:20
Thu: 12:00, 3:20, 6:30, 9:40
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) Action; Language; Some Suggestive Material
Fri - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 9:05
Knives Out (PG-13) Brief violence; Drug References; Language; Some Suggestive Material
Fri - Wed: 11:50 AM, 3:15, 6:15, 9:25
Thu: 11:50 AM
Frozen II (PG) Action; Some Mild Rude Humor
Fri - Thu: 11:45 AM, 3:00, 6:00, 8:35
Titanic 20th Anniversary (PG-13) Brief Mild Language; Nudity; Some Frightening Images; Some Sensuality; Some Thematic Material; Violence
Sun: 3:30, 8:00
Wed: 3:30, 8:00
CHARLESTON, WV
|
|
|
House ID: 26192 in Kanawha County. Movieline: (304)746-9900
|
South Charleston , WV 25309
Sonic The Hedgehog (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Thu: 5:00, 8:00
Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri & Sat: 11:50 AM, 12:20, 12:50, 1:20, 2:50, 3:20, 3:50, 4:20, 5:50, 6:20, 6:50, 7:20, 8:30, 9:00, 9:30, 10:00
Sun: 11:50 AM, 12:20, 12:45, 12:50, 2:50, 3:20, 3:50, 5:50, 6:20, 6:50, 7:30, 8:30, 9:00, 9:30, 10:05
Mon & Tue: 11:50 AM, 12:20, 12:50, 1:20, 2:50, 3:20, 3:50, 4:20, 5:50, 6:20, 6:50, 7:20, 8:30, 9:00, 9:30, 10:00
Wed: 11:50 AM, 12:20, 12:45, 12:50, 2:50, 3:20, 3:50, 5:50, 6:20, 6:50, 7:30, 8:30, 9:00, 9:30, 10:05
Thu: 11:50 AM, 12:20, 12:50, 1:20, 2:50, 3:20, 3:50, 4:20, 5:50, 6:20, 6:50, 7:20, 8:30, 9:00, 9:30, 10:00
Gretel & Hansel (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:20, 2:40, 5:00, 7:20, 9:40
The Rhythm Section (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri & Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45
Sun: 1:10, 4:10
Mon & Tue: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45
Wed: 1:10, 4:10
The Turning (PG-13) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:05, 2:30, 4:50, 7:15, 9:35
Bad Boys For Life (R) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:50
Dolittle (PG)
Sat: 11:00 AM
Dolittle (PG) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:10
1917 (R) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:35
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker (PG-13) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:20, 6:30, 9:40
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 9:05
Titanic 20th Anniversary (PG-13) Reserved
Sun: 3:30, 8:00
Wed: 3:30, 8:00
WYTHEVILLE/BLUEFIELD
|
|
|
House ID: 26204 in Wythe County. Movieline: (276)228-9875
|
Wytheville , VA 24382
Sonic The Hedgehog (PG) Action; Some Mild Rude Humor; No Passes Allowed
Thu: 5:00, 8:00
Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (R) Drug Material; Language; Sexual Material; Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 3:20, 3:50, 6:50, 9:00, 9:30
Sat & Sun: 12:50, 3:20, 3:50, 6:50, 9:00, 9:30
Mon - Thu: 3:20, 3:50, 6:50, 9:00, 9:30
Gretel & Hansel (PG-13) Brief Drug References; Disturbing Images; Disturbing Thematical Material; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 4:45, 7:10, 9:40
Sat & Sun: 12:00, 2:30, 4:45, 7:10, 9:40
Mon - Wed: 4:45, 7:10, 9:40
Thu: 4:00, 9:40
The Rhythm Section (R) Action; Some Intense Sequences of Violence and Action; Some Sexual Material; Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 6:20 PM
Sat & Sun: 12:20, 6:20
Mon - Thu: 6:20 PM
The Gentlemen (R) Drug Material; Language; Sexual References; Violence
Fri: 3:15, 6:15, 9:15
Sat & Sun: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 9:15
Mon - Wed: 3:15, 6:15, 9:15
Thu: 6:20 PM
Bad Boys For Life (R) Action; Language; Violence
Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:50
Sat & Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:50
Mon - Thu: 4:00, 7:00, 9:50
Dolittle (PG) Action; Brief Mild Language; Rude Humor
Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:10
Sat: 11:00 AM, 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:10
Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:10
Mon - Thu: 3:40, 6:40, 9:10
1917 (R) Battle Sequences; Disturbing Images; Language; Violence
Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:20
Sat & Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:20
Mon - Thu: 3:30, 6:30, 9:20
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) Action; Language; Some Suggestive Material
Fri: 3:10, 6:10, 9:05
Sat: 1:30, 4:20, 7:10, 9:50
Sun: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 9:05
Mon - Thu: 3:10, 6:10, 9:05