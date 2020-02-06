Applications Available for World Changers Repair Program

The City of Huntington’s volunteer rehab program is currently taking applications. This program offers repairs to homes for low- to moderate-income homeowners at no charge. The home must be owner occupied and owner occupied for 5 years after work is completed. The owner must also be current on all city fees.

To be considered, the request for repairs packet should be completed and returned to the Office of Development and Planning, located in the basement of City Hall, 800 5th Ave. before February 21, 2020. Applications received after February 21, 2020, would be considered in 2021. Work can only be performed on 20 to 25 houses, and it is to your advantage to return your application as soon as possible as it is on a first come, first serve basis. The application will not be processed if all the information is not received. We currently expect that work would occur at the end of June 2020.

The application can be found here: http://www.cityofhuntington.com/…/World_Changer_Vol_Rehab_P…

For more information, please email Langley Sonnenberg at SonnenbergL@Huntingtonwv.gov.