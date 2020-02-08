Heritage Station Hosts Arts Night Out Thursday

February's Arts Night Out is all about sharing the love! Join us on Thursday, February 13th, 6 pm - 9 pm at the Visitors Center at Heritage Station. Huntington Fiction Factory talks about adding love to your writing, The Red Caboose features a heartfelt series by West Virginia artist Seth Pitt, and Nomada Bakery hosts a record swap so you can share your love of vinyl. Heritage Station is located at 210 11th Street in the heart of downtown Huntington. Arts Night Out is always free and open to the public.

At 7 pm, Huntington Fiction Factory and Sheila Redling will host local author Tobi Doyle in the Visitors Center community room. Tobi will discuss the romance arc in stories and why your readers will love to join your protagonists on their emotional journey. Get the down and dirty on what it means to have a HEA (Happily Ever After) or HFN (Happy For Now), meeting readers’ expectations and how to provide a satisfying romance arc as a main plot or subplot in your fiction regardless of the heat level of your writing. Plus, she’s bringing chocolate!

Throughout the evening Nomada's own Justin Murphy will host a Vinyl Record Swap inside the bakery. Bring your own records to share and swap. Justin will bring a turntable to spin some tunes and so folks can test records. Records on the Wall will also join us and will have a selection of vinyl for sale in the Visitors Center lobby.

The Red Caboose will showcase Thomas artist Seth Pitt's Creatures of the Heart series. This series features Seth's delightful creatures spreading love wherever they go.



Arts Night Out is a multidisciplinary arts event that occurs at Heritage Station in the heart of downtown Huntington the second Thursday of every month. Visit https://artsnightoutwv.com or https://www.facebook.com/ArtsNightOutWV/ for more information. You may also contact Raine Klover at 304-525-7333 or raine@visithuntingtonwv.org or Sheila Redling at sgredling@gmail.com.