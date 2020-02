February 10 Huntington City Council Agenda

Below, is the agenda for Monday's regularly scheduled Huntington City Council meeting. Regularly scheduled meetings occur at 7:30 p.m. the second, and fourth Mondays at city hall.

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. 3rd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2019-O-36 – AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE PAYMENT OF THE SERIES 2017 A BONDS AND THE DESIGN, ACQUISITION AND CONSTRUCTION OF IMPROVEMENTS AND EXTENSIONS TO THE EXISTING PUBLIC STORMWATER SYSTEM AND TEMPORARILY FINANCING THE COST THEREOF, NOT OTHERWISE PROVIDED, AND PAYING COSTS OF ISSUANCE AND RELATED COSTS, THROUGH THE ISSUANCE OF THE STORMWATER BOND ANTICIPATION NOTES, SERIES 2020 OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON IN THE AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOT MORE THAN $4,000,000; PROVIDING FOR THE RIGHTS AND REMEDIES OF, AND THE SECURITY FOR, THE REGISTERED OWNER OF SUCH NOTES; AUTHORIZING THE EXECUTION AND DELIVERY OF A TAX CERTIFICATE, REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS, AND OTHER DOCUMENTS; AUTHORIZING THE SALE AND PROVIDING FOR THE TERMS AND PROVISIONS OF SUCH NOTES AND ADOPTING OTHER PROVISIONS RELATING THERETO (3rd of 3 readings)

Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

6. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2020-O-03 – AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, WEST VIRGINIA, 1998, AND THE ZONE MAP ATTACHED THERETO AS A PART THEREOF, BY ZONING TO I-1 General Industrial District from C-1 Neighborhood Commercial District, property located along Riverside Drive, Cabell County Tax District 5, Map 50, Parcel 35

Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

7. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2020-O-4 – AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, WEST VIRGINIA, 1998, AND THE ZONE MAP ATTACHED THERETO AS A PART THEREOF, BY ZONING TO C-1 NEIGHBORHOOD COMMERCIAL DISTRICT FROM R-1 NEIGHBORHOOD RESIDENTIAL DISTRICT, THE PROPERTY LOCATED AT CABELL COUNTY TAX DISTRICT 5, MAP 47, PARCEL 141

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

8. Resolution re: #2020-R-03 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE REAPPOINTMENT OF JAMES RORRER TO THE HUNTINGTON SANITARY BOARD AND THE WATER QUALITY BOARD

Sponsored by: Councilman Ted Kluemper

9. Resolution re: #2020-R-04 – A RESOLUTION REGARDING PUBLIC HEARING

Sponsored by: Councilman Alex Vence

10. Resolution re: #2020-R-07 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE REAPPOINTMENT OF SEAN HORNBUCKLE TO THE PLANNING COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

11. Good & Welfare

12. Adjournment