OPINION: Dr. Joseph Mercola - Opioid Crisis - A Result of Poverty, Trauma, Availability and Pain

 Sunday, February 9, 2020 - 08:46
Dr. Mercola
Dr. Mercola

In recent years, the devastating effects of wanton opioid use have become unmistakable, with opioid overdoses killing 47,600 Americans in 2017 alone. As of June 2017, opioids became the leading cause of death among Americans under the age of 50, and President Trump declared the opioid crisis a public health emergency that year in October.

I've written many previous articles detailing the background of how the U.S. ended up here. While the opioid crisis was largely manufactured by drug companies hell-bent on maximizing profits, leading to exaggerated and even fraudulent claims about the drugs' safety profile, the increased availability of opioids isn't the sole cause.

Read more at Mercola.com.

A board certified osteopathic physician in Chicago, Illinois, Dr. Joseph Mercola is the author of 14 books. and over 30 peer-reviewed articles on health, and wellness.  

