OPINION: Dr. Joseph Mercola - Opioid Crisis - A Result of Poverty, Trauma, Availability and Pain
I've written many previous articles detailing the background of how the U.S. ended up here. While the opioid crisis was largely manufactured by drug companies hell-bent on maximizing profits, leading to exaggerated and even fraudulent claims about the drugs' safety profile, the increased availability of opioids isn't the sole cause.
A board certified osteopathic physician in Chicago, Illinois, Dr. Joseph Mercola is the author of 14 books. and over 30 peer-reviewed articles on health, and wellness.