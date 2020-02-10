COLUMN: Mark Caserta - Voter Registration for the Homeless a Bad Idea for Huntington

Liberal Democrats seem willing to do or say absolutely anything to stay in power.

Their actions are proving they are willing to compromise the very heart of the city of Huntington to advance their progressive agenda. Even if it means garnering illegitimate support from voters who will refuse to bite the hand that feeds them.

We’ve witnessed the rapid decay of our fair city under this current administration. The citizens of Huntington have watched from the sidelines as our mayor has marched our city down the field of degeneracy and economic decline.

I’ve written on the city administration’s feckless approach at building an economic model on drug rehabilitation. We know we have rehab facilities in our city that are actively soliciting addicts from outside our city and state to come to Huntington for rehab. Of course, all of this is being done under the guise of compassion.

Of course, the fact that these programs and salaries, supported by your tax dollars provided based on the supply and demand of the rehab process, couldn’t possibly factor into this equation.

In a pig’s eye!

I have no doubt there are a few genuinely concerned individuals in these programs who truly have a heart for the addict. I also have no doubt there are individuals prospering financially as the need for rehab grows in our area.

Everyone wants to see addiction conquered. We just adamantly disagree on the process. Enabling an addict is a poor method of rehab. We have to provide them hope for the future – not needles.

Common sense would also dictate it would behoove these rehab houses to support an administration that would continue to pave the way for the growth of the rehab industry.

Yes, I said industry. And it’s rapidly becoming Huntington’s number one business, if not already.

So, pursuant to acquiring voters willing to support the growth of this industry, there is currently a voter registration initiative for registering the homeless and felons to vote. A homeless person would simply use an “agent’s” address as noted in their flyer promoting the program.

“No address? No problem! Based on the flyer, just ask a staff member of Harmony House and they’ll gladly cut through the red tape of voter legitimacy! Just be sure you pull the lever on the left.

How far will we allow the city of Huntington to decline under liberal rule? As economically productive people are being pushed outside our city limits, we have institutions that are readily replacing them with non-productive, dependents.

And now, we are seeing a valid liberal “quid pro quo”! We’ll provide you all the amenities and benefits of citizenship in return for your allegiance and voter support.

How about the legality of such an offering? The potential abuse of the process is obvious!

Certainly, there couldn’t possibly be any collaboration with city officials to support this process – could there?

I submit the mayor and the deep state lurking in the shadows of our dilapidating city realize Huntingtonians have had enough of the failing liberal policies under which we’ve incurred the rapid ruin of our city. They realize to win an election, they must build a new voter base. A voter base with no allegiance to the growth of a city, but to an administration that will cuddle and comfort them.

This is an absolute debacle and a slap in the face to the citizens of Huntington.

Folks, it’s time to step up for our city. This behavior is not designed to improve Huntington. It’s designed to dominate it with liberal policies. Our city is dying a slow death. How long before it takes it’s final breath?

Stop the insanity by draining the Huntington swamp.