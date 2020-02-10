Major Event Seeks WV for Venue

Charleston, WV-Senator Mark Maynard has been working on a deal with a TV production company, Boss One Media Inc and ALL OUT Live. The contact was made to take advantage of an opportunity in West Virginia that was based on a piece of legislation that Senator Maynard helped to become law in his state.

This Production company organizes and promotes drag racing events on a national basis, and they see great potential for holding an event in West Virginia. Brian Bossone, CEO of Boss One media Inc commented “When I was approached by Senator Maynard on this idea, I immediately knew it had great potential. We are excited to announce that we have selected the three counties and cities of Wood County/Parkersburg, Kanawha County/Charleston and Cabell County/Huntington as the potential location for our event that can bring millions to the local economy.

Just recently contacted, Wood County and the city of Huntington are already in discussion with us, we look forward to working with WV. If you live in these areas, contact your local government officials and let them know you would like to see this come to your area.”