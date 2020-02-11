Another Major Drug Dealer Bust in Huntington

One person has been arrested, another on the run as the Huntington Police Department continued busting dealers.

Last week, three people were arrested following two separate drug investigations this week in Huntington.

Two of those individuals were arrested this week on felony drug charges following a three-week investigation into a drug-trafficking organization in the 1400 block of Rear 4th Avenue by the Huntington Violent Crime and Drug Task Force.

On Monday, Martel Lee, 21, of Detroit, Michigan, was arrested at a residence in the 700 block of Washington Avenue, where the Violent Crime and Drug Task Force recovered about 103 grams of meth, seven grams of a suspected heroin and fentanyl mixture, 14 dosage units of suboxone, distribution amounts of marijuana, ammunition for various calibers of weapons, scales, a blender, cutting agent and other paraphernalia used to weigh, process and package drugs for sale.

Lee has been jailed.

Another occupant Rudolph Valentino Jackson, a.k.a. Trip, Woo or Rusty, of Detroit, is on the run and believed armed and dangerous.

The Task Force continued the investigation searching a residence at W. 9th Street, but no drugs were located.

Last weeks arrests included:

Harold Midkiff, aka Harold, 34, of Huntington, who was charged Tuesday, Feb. 4, with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and being a prohibited person with a firearm. At the time of Midkiff’s arrest, he was found to be in possession of a distribution amount of heroin and crystal methamphetamine. A convicted felon, Midkiff, also was in possession of a firearm.

Following Midkiff’s arrest, investigators conducted a search warrant at his residence at 1406 Rear 4th Ave., Apt. 3, Wednesday morning, Feb. 5. Michelle Stull, aka Michelle, 36, of Huntington, was inside the residence and charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

A distribution amount of suspected heroin, digital scales, and suspected stolen property that could be linked to numerous burglaries and vehicle break-ins in the downtown and Marshall University campus area were found inside the residence.

The landlord was notified, and more arrests are anticipated.

In a separate drug investigation, the Huntington Violent Crime and Drug Task Force executed a second search warrant Wednesday morning at 1227 Jackson Ave. David Dodds, 41, of Huntington, was charged with being a prohibited person with a firearm and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Dodds, a convicted felon, was found to be in possession of three firearms, 12 grams of suspected black-tar heroin, and more than a pound of marijuana. Investigators anticipate more arrests in this ongoing investigation.