Brad Smith honored as 2020 AACSB Influential Leader

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - Marshall University alumnus Brad Smith is one of 25 business school graduates honored by AACSB International (AACSB)—the world’s largest business education alliance—as a member of the 2020 Class of Influential Leaders. The annual challenge recognizes notable alumni from AACSB-accredited schools whose inspiring work serves as a model for the next generation of business leaders.

Smith is executive chairman of Intuit’s board of directors. He served as Intuit’s president and chief executive officer from 2008 to 2019, during which he successfully led the company’s transformation from a desktop software company to a global, cloud-based product and platform company. He has been a board member since January 2008 and became chairman of the board of directors in January 2016.

Before being named CEO, Smith was senior vice president and general manager of Intuit's Small Business Division, which included the portfolio of QuickBooks, Quicken and payroll products. Previously he had led the company's Consumer Tax Group, which produces TurboTax, the nation's leading consumer tax preparation software. He began his Intuit career leading the Accountant Central community, cultivating relationships and delivering services for accounting professionals.

Smith earned his master's degree in management from Aquinas College in Michigan and a bachelor's degree in business administration from Marshall University in West Virginia. He is on the board of directors of Survey Monkey and serves as chairman of the Nordstrom board of directors.

“It is our privilege to amplify the stories of business school graduates like Brad Smith who are serving as a force for good in the world,” said Tom Robinson, AACSB president and CEO. “Marshall University prepares its graduates to lead with enthusiasm and dedication and Brad Smith’s inspirational achievements are to be celebrated.”

“We are excited to see our alumni getting recognized on a global stage by AACSB,” said Dr. Avinandan Mukherjee, dean of the university’s Lewis College of Business, which houses the Brad D. Smith Schools of Business. “Brad Smith’s commitment to education and economic empowerment in West Virginia, Ohio and the Appalachian area is making an incredible impact on our region.”

Now in its fifth year, the Influential Leaders challenge has recognized more than 200 business school graduates for creating a lasting impact in business and society. All honorees have earned an undergraduate, graduate or doctoral degree from one of the more than 850 AACSB-accredited business schools worldwide. For more information on the Influential Leaders challenge, and to view a full list of honorees, visit aacsb.edu/influential-leaders.