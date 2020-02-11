Marshall to present Norwegian jazz band Friends & Neighbors

 Tuesday, February 11, 2020 - 02:41 Updated 1 hour ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University School of Music and the Central City New Music Series will present Central City New Music #4, featuring the Norwegian jazz band Friends & Neighbors, at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at Smith Recital Hall on Marshall’s Huntington campus.

 

“Friends and Neighbors are an exciting musical group performing music similar in style to Ornette Coleman’s early quartet,” said Dr. Mark Zanter,” coordinator of music theory/composition at Marshall. “This is a rare opportunity to hear a really great group that should not be missed.”

 

The show is free and open to all. Learn more about the band at www.friendsandneighbors.no.

 

