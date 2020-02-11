Marshall to host a public SKYWARN Weather Spotter class Feb. 19

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University Department of Geography and the National Weather Service will present a SKYWARN Weather Spotter class. SKYWARN spotters volunteer to become the “eyes and ears” of the National Weather Service and serve their community by acting as a valuable source of information when dangerous storms approach.

The class will be from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, in Room 235 of Harris Hall, located at 1745 3rd Ave. It is free and open to the public, and registration is not required.

It will be sponsored and held by the Department of Geography and the West Virginia state climatologist. Representatives from the National Weather Service in Charleston will teach the course.

“It provides an opportunity for the general public to provide real-time weather reports to the National Weather Service, which helps them issue warnings,” said Dr. Kevin Law, associate professor of geography at Marshall. “It also helps the NWS verify weather conditions that are observed by automatic instruments.”