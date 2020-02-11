Valentine's Day Films

  • Printer friendly view
 Tuesday, February 11, 2020 - 03:32

STARTS VALENTINE'S DAY

 

THE PHOTOGRAPH

When famed photographer Christina Eames unexpectedly dies, she leaves her estranged daughter Mae Morton (Rae) hurt, angry and full of questions. When a photograph tucked In away in a safe-deposit box is found, Mae finds herself on a journey delving into her mother's early life and ignites a powerful, unexpected romance with a rising-star journalist, Michael Block (Stanfield).

 

BLUMHOUSE'S FANTASY ISLAND

Blumhouse's Fantasy Island, the enigmatic Mr. Roarke makes the secret dreams of his lucky guests come true at a luxurious but remote tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the guests have to solve the island's mystery in order to escape with their lives.

 

PARASITE

Meet the Park Family: the picture of aspirational wealth. And the Kim Family, rich in street smarts but not much else. Be it chance or fate, these two houses are brought together and the Kims sense a golden opportunity. Masterminded by college-aged Ki-woo, the Kim children expediently install themselves as tutor and art therapist to the Parks. Soon, a symbiotic relationship forms between the two families. The Kims provide indispensable luxury services while the Parks give the Kims a way out of their shabby circumstances. But this new ecosystem is fragile, and soon enough greed and class prejudice threaten to upend the Kims' newfound comfort.

SONIC HEDGEHOG

 

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG is a live-action adventure comedy based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega that centers on the infamously brash bright blue hedgehog. The film follows the (mis)adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound - human - best friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination. The film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.


FLASHBACK CINEMA

 

 

HUNTINGTON, WV

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE

Poster of DownhillTRAILER ▶

DOWNHILLR

Drama
1 hr. 25 min.

CAST
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Will Ferrell, Miranda Otto, Zach Woods, Zoë Chao, Julian Grey, Ammon Jacob Ford, Kristofer Hivju

DIRECTOR
Nat Faxon, Jim Rash

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Some Sexual Material12:00PM2:15PM4:30PM6:45PM9:20PM

Poster of Fantasy IslandTRAILER ▶

FANTASY ISLANDPG-13

Horror/Comedy
1 hr. 49 min.

CAST
Michael Peña, Lucy Hale, Maggie Q, Portia Doubleday, Austin Stowell, Jimmy O. Yang, Ryan Hansen, Michael Rooker

DIRECTOR
Jeff Wadlow

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Strong Language; Drug Use; Some Suggestive Material; Terror; Violence1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM9:40PM

Poster of The PhotographTRAILER ▶

THE PHOTOGRAPHPG-13

Romance/Drama
1 hr. 46 min.

CAST
Issa Rae, Lakeith Stanfield, Chanté Adams, Y’lan Noel

DIRECTOR
Stella Meghie

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Strong Language; Sexuality1:10PM4:10PM7:10PM9:45PM

Poster of Sonic The HedgehogTRAILER ▶

SONIC THE HEDGEHOGPG

Animation/Family/Action/Adventure
1 hr. 40 min.

CAST
James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, Jim Carrey, Neal McDonough, Adam Pally, Jim Carrey

DIRECTOR
Jeff Fowler

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Some Mild Rude Humor11:55AM12:10PM2:20PM3:10PM4:45PM6:10PM7:10PM8:45PM9:35PM


Poster of Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation ofTRAILER ▶

BIRDS OF PREY (AND THE FANTABULOUS EMANCIPATION OFR

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 49 min.

CAST
Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Pérez, Chris Messina, Ewan McGregor

DIRECTOR
Cathy Yan

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDrug Material; Language; Sexual Material; Violence12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:30PM

Poster of Gretel & HanselTRAILER ▶

GRETEL & HANSELPG-13

Horror/Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 27 min.

CAST
Sophia Lillis, Alice Krige, Sammy Leakey, Charles Babalola, Ian Kenny

DIRECTOR
Osgood Perkins

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Drug References; Disturbing Images; Disturbing Thematical Material12:20PM2:40PM5:00PM7:20PM9:40PM

Poster of The GentlemenTRAILER ▶

THE GENTLEMENR

Action/Adventure/Comedy
1 hr. 53 min.

CAST
Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, Colin Farrell, Hugh Grant

DIRECTOR
Guy Ritchie

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDrug Material; Language; Sexual References; Violence12:15PM3:45PM6:35PM9:55PM


Poster of The Last Full MeasureTRAILER ▶

THE LAST FULL MEASURER

Drama/War
1 hr. 50 min.

CAST
Samuel L. Jackson, Alison Sudol, Sebastian Stan, Ed Harris, Bradley Whitford, Christopher Plummer

DIRECTOR
Todd Robinson

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Violence12:30PM3:35PM6:30PM9:15PM


Poster of The TurningTRAILER ▶

THE TURNINGPG-13

Horror/Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 34 min.

CAST
Mackenzie Davis, Finn Wolfhard, Brooklyn Prince, Joely Richardson

DIRECTOR
Floria Sigismondi

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Strong Language; Disturbing Images; Some Suggestive Material; Terror; Violence11:55AM2:30PM4:50PM7:15PM9:35PM


Poster of Bad Boys For LifeTRAILER ▶

BAD BOYS FOR LIFER

Action/Adventure/Comedy
2 hr. 03 min.

CAST
Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton

DIRECTOR
Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Language; Violence12:55PM3:55PM6:55PM9:50PM

Poster of DolittleTRAILER ▶

DOLITTLEPG

Comedy/Family/SciFi/Fantasy
1 hr. 46 min.

CAST
Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas, Emma Thompson, Ralph Fiennes, Tom Holland, Selena Gomez, Michael Sheen, Marion Cotillard, Octavia Spencer

DIRECTOR
Stephen Gaghan

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Brief Mild Language; Rude Humor12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:10PM


Poster of 1917TRAILER ▶

1917R

Drama/War
1 hr. 59 min.

CAST
Richard Madden, Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Strong, Dean Charles Chapman, George MacKay, Colin Firth

DIRECTOR
Sam Mendes

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBattle Sequences; Disturbing Images; Language; Violence12:05PM3:05PM5:50PM8:50PM


The Rise Of SkywalkerTRAILER ▶

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKERPG-13

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 35 min.

CAST
Mark Hamill, Andy Serkis, John Boyega, Lupita Nyong'o, Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Billy Dee Williams

DIRECTOR
J.J. Abrams

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DSci -Fi Action; Violence11:45AM2:55PM6:05PM9:25PM

The Next LevelTRAILER ▶

JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVELPG-13

Action/Adventure/Comedy
1 hr. 54 min.

CAST
Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Jack Black, Darin Ferraro

DIRECTOR
Jake Kasdan

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Language; Some Suggestive Material11:50AM2:50PM6:00PM9:05PM


Poster of Knives OutTRAILER ▶

KNIVES OUTPG-13

Drama/Suspense/Thriller
2 hr. 10 min.

CAST
Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Ana de Armas, Don Johnson, Katherine Langford, Christopher Plummer

DIRECTOR
Rian Johnson

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief violence; Drug References; Language; Some Suggestive Material5:55PM8:55PM


Poster of Frozen 2TRAILER ▶

FROZEN 2   PG

Animation
1 hr. 44 min.       12:25PM3:15PM

CAST
Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Sterling K. Brown, Evan Rachel Wood

DIRECTOR
Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee    

MORE INFORMATION ►  
  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus