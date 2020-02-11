Most read
Valentine's Day Films
When famed photographer Christina Eames unexpectedly dies, she leaves her estranged daughter Mae Morton (Rae) hurt, angry and full of questions. When a photograph tucked In away in a safe-deposit box is found, Mae finds herself on a journey delving into her mother's early life and ignites a powerful, unexpected romance with a rising-star journalist, Michael Block (Stanfield).
BLUMHOUSE'S FANTASY ISLAND
Blumhouse's Fantasy Island, the enigmatic Mr. Roarke makes the secret dreams of his lucky guests come true at a luxurious but remote tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the guests have to solve the island's mystery in order to escape with their lives.
PARASITE
Meet the Park Family: the picture of aspirational wealth. And the Kim Family, rich in street smarts but not much else. Be it chance or fate, these two houses are brought together and the Kims sense a golden opportunity. Masterminded by college-aged Ki-woo, the Kim children expediently install themselves as tutor and art therapist to the Parks. Soon, a symbiotic relationship forms between the two families. The Kims provide indispensable luxury services while the Parks give the Kims a way out of their shabby circumstances. But this new ecosystem is fragile, and soon enough greed and class prejudice threaten to upend the Kims' newfound comfort.
SONIC HEDGEHOG
SONIC THE HEDGEHOG is a live-action adventure comedy based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega that centers on the infamously brash bright blue hedgehog. The film follows the (mis)adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound - human - best friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination. The film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.
FLASHBACK CINEMA
HUNTINGTON, WV
MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARETRAILER ▶
DOWNHILLRDrama
1 hr. 25 min.
CAST
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Will Ferrell, Miranda Otto, Zach Woods, Zoë Chao, Julian Grey, Ammon Jacob Ford, Kristofer Hivju
DIRECTOR
Nat Faxon, Jim Rash
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Some Sexual Material12:00PM2:15PM4:30PM6:45PM9:20PM
TRAILER ▶
FANTASY ISLANDPG-13Horror/Comedy
1 hr. 49 min.
CAST
Michael Peña, Lucy Hale, Maggie Q, Portia Doubleday, Austin Stowell, Jimmy O. Yang, Ryan Hansen, Michael Rooker
DIRECTOR
Jeff Wadlow
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Strong Language; Drug Use; Some Suggestive Material; Terror; Violence1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM9:40PM
TRAILER ▶
THE PHOTOGRAPHPG-13Romance/Drama
1 hr. 46 min.
CAST
Issa Rae, Lakeith Stanfield, Chanté Adams, Y’lan Noel
DIRECTOR
Stella Meghie
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Strong Language; Sexuality1:10PM4:10PM7:10PM9:45PM
TRAILER ▶
SONIC THE HEDGEHOGPGAnimation/Family/Action/Adventure
1 hr. 40 min.
CAST
James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, Jim Carrey, Neal McDonough, Adam Pally, Jim Carrey
DIRECTOR
Jeff Fowler
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Some Mild Rude Humor11:55AM12:10PM2:20PM3:10PM4:45PM6:10PM7:10PM8:45PM9:35PM
TRAILER ▶
BIRDS OF PREY (AND THE FANTABULOUS EMANCIPATION OFRAction/Adventure
1 hr. 49 min.
CAST
Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Pérez, Chris Messina, Ewan McGregor
DIRECTOR
Cathy Yan
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDrug Material; Language; Sexual Material; Violence12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:30PM
TRAILER ▶
GRETEL & HANSELPG-13Horror/Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 27 min.
CAST
Sophia Lillis, Alice Krige, Sammy Leakey, Charles Babalola, Ian Kenny
DIRECTOR
Osgood Perkins
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Drug References; Disturbing Images; Disturbing Thematical Material12:20PM2:40PM5:00PM7:20PM9:40PM
TRAILER ▶
THE GENTLEMENRAction/Adventure/Comedy
1 hr. 53 min.
CAST
Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, Colin Farrell, Hugh Grant
DIRECTOR
Guy Ritchie
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDrug Material; Language; Sexual References; Violence12:15PM3:45PM6:35PM9:55PM
TRAILER ▶
THE LAST FULL MEASURERDrama/War
1 hr. 50 min.
CAST
Samuel L. Jackson, Alison Sudol, Sebastian Stan, Ed Harris, Bradley Whitford, Christopher Plummer
DIRECTOR
Todd Robinson
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Violence12:30PM3:35PM6:30PM9:15PM
TRAILER ▶
THE TURNINGPG-13Horror/Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 34 min.
CAST
Mackenzie Davis, Finn Wolfhard, Brooklyn Prince, Joely Richardson
DIRECTOR
Floria Sigismondi
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Strong Language; Disturbing Images; Some Suggestive Material; Terror; Violence11:55AM2:30PM4:50PM7:15PM9:35PM
TRAILER ▶
BAD BOYS FOR LIFERAction/Adventure/Comedy
2 hr. 03 min.
CAST
Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton
DIRECTOR
Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Language; Violence12:55PM3:55PM6:55PM9:50PM
TRAILER ▶
DOLITTLEPGComedy/Family/SciFi/Fantasy
1 hr. 46 min.
CAST
Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas, Emma Thompson, Ralph Fiennes, Tom Holland, Selena Gomez, Michael Sheen, Marion Cotillard, Octavia Spencer
DIRECTOR
Stephen Gaghan
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Brief Mild Language; Rude Humor12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:10PM
TRAILER ▶
1917RDrama/War
1 hr. 59 min.
CAST
Richard Madden, Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Strong, Dean Charles Chapman, George MacKay, Colin Firth
DIRECTOR
Sam Mendes
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBattle Sequences; Disturbing Images; Language; Violence12:05PM3:05PM5:50PM8:50PM
TRAILER ▶
STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKERPG-13Action/Adventure
2 hr. 35 min.
CAST
Mark Hamill, Andy Serkis, John Boyega, Lupita Nyong'o, Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Billy Dee Williams
DIRECTOR
J.J. Abrams
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DSci -Fi Action; Violence11:45AM2:55PM6:05PM9:25PM
TRAILER ▶
JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVELPG-13Action/Adventure/Comedy
1 hr. 54 min.
CAST
Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Jack Black, Darin Ferraro
DIRECTOR
Jake Kasdan
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Language; Some Suggestive Material11:50AM2:50PM6:00PM9:05PM
TRAILER ▶
KNIVES OUTPG-13Drama/Suspense/Thriller
2 hr. 10 min.
CAST
Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Ana de Armas, Don Johnson, Katherine Langford, Christopher Plummer
DIRECTOR
Rian Johnson
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief violence; Drug References; Language; Some Suggestive Material5:55PM8:55PM
TRAILER ▶
FROZEN 2 PGAnimation
1 hr. 44 min. 12:25PM3:15PM
CAST
Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Sterling K. Brown, Evan Rachel Wood
DIRECTOR
Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee
MORE INFORMATION ►