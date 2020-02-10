Vence Resigns from Council

Citing a need to "balance work and family life," Alex Vence submitted his resignation effective Feb. 11 as District 3 councilman. Vence, a Democrat and real estate developer who served the council's vice-chairman and a member of the public works committee, did not file to run in this year's municipal election.

City Clerk Barbara Miller announced applications for Vence's vacancy will be taken through Wednesday, Feb. 26. They are available in the city clerk's office, Room 16.

Applicants must meet the following qualifications:

- A citizen of the United States and West Virginia;

- A resident of the city and District 3 (First thru 18th streets between the Ohio River and 8th Ave.) ; and

- Remain a resident of the district during full term of office.

Also, as a condition of holding a seat, councilmembers not hold any other public office, not be a member of a political executive committee, or be employed by the City of Huntington.

At a minimum applications should include name, address, phone number, email address, education, work experience and civic involvement. The application must be signed before the city clerk or a notary.