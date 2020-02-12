Marshall Hosts 51st Winter Jazz Festival Feb. 21-22

Huntington – The Marshall University Jazz Studies program will present the 51st Winter Jazz Festival Feb. 21-22 in Smith Music Hall, featuring guest performances along with local jazz bands, and school ensembles.

Monika Herzig and the fusion artists The Time Flies are this year's featured artists, and will perform at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, in Smith Recital Hall, and Herzig will perform with the MU Jazz Ensemble I at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The festival also will feature performances by the Jewel City Jazz Orchestra, the MU Jazz Combo I, the Thundering Herd All Star Big Band and regional high school and middle school jazz ensembles throughout Saturday.

For more information, visit www.marshall.edu/music/jazz or e-mail Martin Saunders, director of jazz studies, at m.saunders@marshall.edu .