Fall president’s, dean's lists available on Marshall website

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The names of Marshall University students who made the president’s and dean's lists for the fall 2019 semester are available on the Marshall website for use by the media.

Marshall instituted the president’s list for the fall 2019 semester, reflecting students with a 4.0 grade point average for 12 graded hours or more. To make the traditional dean's list, students must have a 3.3 or above grade point average for a minimum of 12 graded hours.

Marshall has 884 students on the president’s list and 2,133 on the dean’s list, for a total of 3,017 students included on the website for fall. Students who requested their names not be published are excluded from the lists.

Many students and their parents have requested that Marshall make the president’s and dean's lists available to publications that cover their hometowns. Each student's name, hometown, county (for West Virginia) and state are included on the website at http://www.marshall.edu/ucomm/deans-and-presidents-lists.