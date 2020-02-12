Most read
- Massive Shoplifting Scheme Targeting Major Retail Stores Shut Down
- Another Major Drug Dealer Bust in Huntington
- COLUMN: Mark Caserta - Voter Registration for the Homeless a Bad Idea for Huntington
- Marshall Brings Nurse Practitioner Fellowship Program to West Virginia
- February 13 Cabell County Commission Meeting Agenda
- Brad Smith Honored as 2020 AACSB Influential Leader
- HMDA Completes Acquisition of ACF Industries Plant
Fall president’s, dean's lists available on Marshall website
Marshall instituted the president’s list for the fall 2019 semester, reflecting students with a 4.0 grade point average for 12 graded hours or more. To make the traditional dean's list, students must have a 3.3 or above grade point average for a minimum of 12 graded hours.
Marshall has 884 students on the president’s list and 2,133 on the dean’s list, for a total of 3,017 students included on the website for fall. Students who requested their names not be published are excluded from the lists.
Many students and their parents have requested that Marshall make the president’s and dean's lists available to publications that cover their hometowns. Each student's name, hometown, county (for West Virginia) and state are included on the website at http://www.marshall.edu/ucomm/deans-and-presidents-lists.