February 18 Land Reuse Agency Meeting Agenda

 Thursday, February 13, 2020 - 09:00 Updated 4 hours ago Edited from City of Huntington Press Release

Below, is the agenda for Tuesday’s regular meeting of the city of Huntington’s Land Reuse Agency.  The Agency’s Board of Commissioners will meet at 2:30 p.m.  in the Council’s chambers at city hall. 

 

1. Call to Order

 

2. Pledge of Allegiance

 

3. Roll Call

 

4. Treasurer’s Report

 

5. Approval of January 21, 2020 minutes

 

6. Land Reuse Update

 

7. Unfinished Business

 

8. Public Comment

 

9. New Business

 

· Property Proposals

o 2200 – 2202 Washington Avenue

 

10. Adjournment

 

 

