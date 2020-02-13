Most read
February 18 Land Reuse Agency Meeting Agenda
Thursday, February 13, 2020 - 09:00 Updated 4 hours ago Edited from City of Huntington Press Release
1. Call to Order
2. Pledge of Allegiance
3. Roll Call
4. Treasurer’s Report
5. Approval of January 21, 2020 minutes
6. Land Reuse Update
7. Unfinished Business
8. Public Comment
9. New Business
· Property Proposals
o 2200 – 2202 Washington Avenue
10. Adjournment