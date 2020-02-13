Neighborhood Institute Accepting Microgrant Applications

Applicants should be able to describe the general purpose of the project (e.g. safety, beautification), the scope and the proposed use of funds. The grantee will have 60 days from the project start date to submit itemized receipts and/or return any unused portion of the funds to the Neighborhood Institute.

Click on the link below to learn more about the Neighborhood Institute and how you can apply for a microgrant. Completed applications can be emailed to Janina Michael at jmichaelwwvc@yahoo.com or mailed to Neighborhood Institute of Huntington, PO Box 9291, Huntington, WV 25704.