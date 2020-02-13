Marshall’s Gardner reelected to InfraGard West Virginia Board of Directors

Huntington – Bill Gardner, assistant professor in the digital forensics and information assurance program at Marshall University and the new cyber forensics and security graduate program, has been reelected to the InfraGard West Virginia Board of Directors for a new two-year term.

The board operates the InfraGard West Virginia Members Alliance (IWVMA) and collaborates with the FBI’s InfraGard Program Coordinators. The InfraGard West Virginia Members Alliance consists of individual members from academic institutions and state and local law enforcement agencies, as well as professionals who manage critical infrastructure in West Virginia. Members represent the following sectors: chemical, information technology, water supply systems, energy, emergency services, health care and public health, transportation, finance and telecommunications. The members are dedicated to sharing information and intelligence to prevent hostile acts against the United States.

Gardner was originally elected to the board in 2017. His new term begins January 2020.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to serve an additional term on the board,” Gardner said. “Information is the key to ensuring the nation’s infrastructure as new threats continue to emerge.”