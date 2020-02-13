Most read
Heart Health Focus of Inaugural Walk
The Walk will take place Friday from noon until 2 p.m. at Ritter Park, weather permitting. However, couples can participate remotely by:
· Using any fitness app or tracker to track step count (for example, a Fitbit or Apple Health App).
· Taking a screenshot of the step count of each partner.
· E-mailing both screenshots of the step counts to MUEPL@marshall.edu.
Participants without a romantic partner can also participate by teaming up with another person and submitting step counts together.
The couple with the most steps will win two free exercise tests – a $230.00 value. Each partner in the winning couple will receive a free Resting Metabolic Rate and Body Composition test from the Exercise Physiology Lab at Marshall University.
These tests show the number of calories the body burns in a day, and a person’s body fat percentage.
Marshall is part of the American College of Sports Medicine’s Exercise is Medicine initiative, an effort to increase physical activity participation and classify activity as a vital sign to health. This event was created as part of the initiative, as a way to encourage people to be active while spending quality time with their partners.
To register and receive announcements about the Sweat-Heart Couples’ Walk, please contact Marshall’s exercise physiology lab by e-mail at MUEPL@marshall.edu.