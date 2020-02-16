OPINION: Llewellyn H. Rockwell, Jr. - Down With the Presidency

It is the chief mischief-maker in every part of the globe, the leading wrecker of nations, the usurer behind third-world debt, the bailer-out of corrupt governments, the hand in many dictatorial gloves, the sponsor and sustainer of the New World Order, of wars, interstate and civil, of famine and disease. To see the evils caused by the presidency, look no further than Iraq or Serbia, where the lives of innocents were snuffed out in pointless wars, where bombing was designed to destroy civilian infrastructure and cause disease, and where women, children, and the aged have been denied essential food and medicine because of a cruel embargo. Look at the human toll taken by the presidency, from Dresden and Hiroshima to Waco and Ruby Ridge, and you see a prime practitioner of murder by government.

Read more at LewRockwell.com.

A former congressional chief of staff to Ron Paul, Llewellyn H. Rockwell is the founder and president of the Ludwig von Mises Institute, and editor of LewRockwell.com. He is author of The Left, The Right and the State, Speaking of Liberty (2010) and Against the Left: A Rothbardian Libertarianism (2019).