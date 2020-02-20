Spring International Film Festival at Keith-Albee March 5 - 8

Huntington - The first ever foreign film to take the Oscar for Best Picture is among those featured at this year’s Spring International Film Festival.

Due to a film distribution issue, the previously announced film The Fall of the American Empire (Canada) will not be screened during the Festival, March 5-8 at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. Parasite (South Korea), winner of Best Picture at the 92nd Academy Awards, will be shown instead.

Kicking off the festival is Styx (Germany), which tells the story of a busy doctor who plans to spend her annual vacation fulfilling her long-held dream of sailing from Gibraltar to the small island of Ascension in the Atlantic. But everything changes when she sees a damaged, overloaded boat full of refugees nearby. Knowing that at least a hundred people could drown, she begins to organize a plan to help then, pushing back the fear that it will be impossible to do so. This film is presented in German and English with English subtitles, 1 hr. 34 minutes.

Styx shows on Thursday, Mar. 5 @ 5:30 pm and on Sunday, Mar. 8 @ 12:30 pm.

Recent Academy Award Nominee, Pain and Glory (Spain), tells a series of reencounters experienced by Salvador Mallo, a film director in his physical decline. From his childhood in the 60s, when he emigrated with his parents to a village in Valencia, his first desire, his first adult love in Madrid in the 80s, the pain of the breakup of that love, writing as the only therapy to forget the unforgettable, the early discovery of cinema, and the infinite void that creates the incapacity to keep on making films. In recovering his past he finds the urgent need to recount it, and in that he also finds salvation. This film is presented in Spanish with English subtitles, 1 hr. 53 minutes.

Pain and Glory shows on Thursday, Mar. 5 @ 7:30 pm and on Saturday, Mar. 7 @ 7:30 pm.

Set in 19th century rural Vietnam, The Third Wife tells the story of 14-year-old May as she becomes the third wife of wealthy landowner Hung. Soon she learns that she can only gain status by asserting herself as a woman who can give birth to a male child. May’s hope to change her status turns into a real and tantalizing possibility when she gets pregnant. Faced with forbidden love and its devastating consequences, May finally comes to an understanding of the brutal truth: the options available to her are few and far between. The film is presented in Vietnamese with English Subtitles, 1 hr. 36 minutes.

The Third Wife shows on Friday, Mar. 6 @ 5:30 pm and on Sunday, Mar. 8 @ 5:30 pm.

Straight from its recent Academy Award win for Best Picture and more, Parasite (South Korea) tells the story of the Park Family: the picture of aspirational wealth, and the Kim Family: rich in street smarts and not much else. These two houses are brought together and the Kim’s sense a golden opportunity. Soon, a symbiotic relationship forms between the two families. When a parasitic interloper threatens the Kims newfound comfort, a savage, underhanded battle for dominance breaks out, threatening to destroy the fragile ecosystem between the Kims and the Parks. This film is presented in Korean with English subtitles, 2 hrs. 12 minutes.

Parasite shows on Friday, Mar. 6 @ 7:30 pm and on Saturday, Mar. 7 @ 2:30 pm.

Premiering at Sundance in 2019, One Child Nation is a documentary film that follows the results of the end of China’s One Child Policy. China’s One Child Policy, the extreme population control measure that made it illegal for couples to have more than child, may have ended in 2015, but the process of dealing with the trauma of its brutal enforcement is only just the beginning. This sweeping documentary explores the ripple effect of this devastating social experiment, uncovering one shocking human rights violation after another – from abandoned newborns, to forced sterilization and abortions, and government abductions. This film is presented in English and Mandarin with English Subtitles. 1 hr. 29 minutes.

One Child Nation shows on Friday, Mar. 6 at 11 am, Saturday, Mar 7 at 5:30 pm, and Sunday, Mar 8 at 7:30 pm.

Woman at War (Iceland) tells the story of Halla, a choir conductor and eco-activist who plans to disrupt the operations of an aluminum plant in the Icelandic highlands, purposefully damaging electricity pylons and wires to cut their power supply. One day, a long-forgotten application to adopt an orphan child from Ukraine is approved. At the same time, the government ramps up police and propaganda efforts to catch and discredit her. She must reconcile her dangerous and illegal activism with the upcoming adoption. This film is presented in Icelandic, Spanish and English with English Subtitles, 1 hr. 41 minutes.

Woman at War shows on Saturday, Mar. 7 at 12:30 pm and Sunday, Mar 8 @ 2:30 pm.

Tickets for the Spring International Film Festival are $10.00 per film and free to full-time Marshall students with a valid student ID. Tickets may be purchased at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center, advance tickets are not necessary. Tickets go on sale 15 minutes prior to each film. For more information call 304-696-6656. To view movie trailers and to download film schedule visit www.marshallartistsseries.org

Dates and Show Times