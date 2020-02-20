"Parasite" Comes to Big Screen

  • Printer friendly view
 Thursday, February 20, 2020 - 04:05 Updated 21 hours ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
"Parasite" Comes to Big Screen
"Parasite," the South Korean film that made history as the first international movie to win Best Picture of the Year, will have a limited showing starting Friday at Marquee Pullman Square.
The film which stunned Oscar watchers is a complex allegory about the lower and upper classes.

Other films opening will be Call of the Wild and Brahams: Boy II.

BRAHAMS BOY II

After a family moves into the Heelshire Mansion, their young son soon makes friends with a life-like doll called Brahms.

 

CALL OF THE WILD

Adapted from the beloved literary classic, 20th Century Fox's THE CALL OF THE WILD vividly brings to the screen the story of Buck, a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life is turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Alaskan Yukon during the Gold Rush of the 1890s. As the newest rookie on a mail delivery dog sled team--and later its leader--Buck experiences the adventure of a lifetime, ultimately finding his true place in the world and becoming his own master.

 

 

PARASITE

Meet the Park Family: the picture of aspirational wealth. And the Kim Family, rich in street smarts but not much else. Be it chance or fate, these two houses are brought together and the Kims sense a golden opportunity. Masterminded by college-aged Ki-woo, the Kim children expediently install themselves as tutor and art therapist to the Parks. Soon, a symbiotic relationship forms between the two families. The Kims provide indispensable luxury services while the Parks give the Kims a way out of their shabby circumstances. But this new ecosystem is fragile, and soon enough greed and class prejudice threaten to upend the Kims' newfound comfort.

 

FLASHBACK CINEMA

Poster of The Godfather

A 1940s New York Mafia family and struggles to protect their empire from rival families as the leadership switches from the father, Don Vito Corleone, to his youngest son, who begins a violent mob war against the man who shot his father.

Sun Feb 23 and Wed. Feb. 26

3:30/8:00

 

 

HUNTINGTON MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE

The Boy IITRAILER ▶

BRAHMS: THE BOY II     PG-13

Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 26 min.

CAST
Katie Holmes, Ralph Ineson, Owain Yeoman, Christopher Convery, Anjali Jay

DIRECTOR
William Brent Bell

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Strong Language; Some Thematic Material; Terror; Violence12:25PM2:45PM5:05PM7:20PM9:45PM


Poster of The Call of The WildTRAILER ▶

THE CALL OF THE WILD    PG

Drama
1 hr. 45 min.

CAST
Harrison Ford, Dan Stevens, Karen Gillan, Cara Gee, Omar Sy

DIRECTOR
Chris Sanders

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:15PM


Poster of DownhillTRAILER ▶

DOWNHILL         R

Drama
1 hr. 25 min.

CAST
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Will Ferrell, Miranda Otto, Zach Woods, Zoë Chao, Julian Grey, Ammon Jacob Ford, Kristofer Hivju

DIRECTOR
Nat Faxon, Jim Rash

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Some Sexual Material12:00PM2:15PM4:30PM6:45PM9:20PM


Poster of Fantasy IslandTRAILER ▶

FANTASY ISLAND     PG-13

Horror/Comedy
1 hr. 49 min.

CAST
Michael Peña, Lucy Hale, Maggie Q, Portia Doubleday, Austin Stowell, Jimmy O. Yang, Ryan Hansen, Michael Rooker

DIRECTOR
Jeff Wadlow

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Strong Language; Drug Use; Some Suggestive Material; Terror; Violence1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM9:40PM


Poster of The PhotographTRAILER ▶

THE PHOTOGRAPH   PG-13

Romance/Drama
1 hr. 46 min.

CAST
Issa Rae, Lakeith Stanfield, Chanté Adams, Y’lan Noel

DIRECTOR
Stella Meghie

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Strong Language; Sexuality12:45PM3:25PM6:20PM8:55PM


Poster of Sonic The HedgehogTRAILER ▶

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG    PG

Animation, Family, Action/Adventure
1 hr. 40 min.

CAST
James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, Jim Carrey, Neal McDonough, Adam Pally, Jim Carrey

DIRECTOR
Jeff Fowler

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Some Mild Rude Humor11:55AM2:20PM4:45PM7:10PM9:35PM


Birds of PreyTRAILER ▶

HARLEY QUINN: BIRDS OF PREY      R

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 49 min.

CAST
Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Pérez, Chris Messina, Ewan McGregor

DIRECTOR
Cathy Yan

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDrug Material; Language; Sexual Material; Violence12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:30PM

Poster of Gretel & HanselTRAILER ▶

GRETEL & HANSEL   PG-13

Horror/Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 27 min.

CAST
Sophia Lillis, Alice Krige, Sammy Leakey, Charles Babalola, Ian Kenny

DIRECTOR
Osgood Perkins

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Drug References; Disturbing Images; Disturbing Thematical Material12:20PM2:40PM5:00PM7:25PM9:40PM

Poster of The GentlemenTRAILER ▶

THE GENTLEMEN    R

Action/Adventure/Comedy
1 hr. 53 min.

CAST
Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, Colin Farrell, Hugh Grant

DIRECTOR
Guy Ritchie

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDrug Material; Language; Sexual References; Violence12:10PM6:10PM



Poster of The TurningTRAILER ▶

THE TURNING      PG-13

Horror/Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 34 min.

CAST
Mackenzie Davis, Finn Wolfhard, Brooklyn Prince, Joely Richardson

DIRECTOR
Floria Sigismondi

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Strong Language; Disturbing Images; Some Suggestive Material; Terror; Violence11:55AM2:30PM4:50PM7:15PM9:35PM

Poster of Bad Boys For LifeTRAILER ▶

BAD BOYS FOR LIFE   R

Action/Adventure/Comedy
2 hr. 03 min.

CAST
Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton

DIRECTOR
Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Language; Violence12:55PM3:55PM6:55PM9:50PM


Poster of DolittleTRAILER ▶

DOLITTLE  PG

Comedy, Family, SciFi/Fantasy
1 hr. 46 min.

CAST
Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas, Emma Thompson, Ralph Fiennes, Tom Holland, Selena Gomez, Michael Sheen, Marion Cotillard, Octavia Spencer

DIRECTOR
Stephen Gaghan

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Brief Mild Language; Rude Humor12:35PM3:35PM6:10PM9:10PM


Poster of 1917TRAILER ▶

1917  R

Drama/War
1 hr. 59 min.

CAST
Richard Madden, Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Strong, Dean Charles Chapman, George MacKay, Colin Firth

DIRECTOR
Sam Mendes

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBattle Sequences; Disturbing Images; Language; Violence12:05PM3:05PM5:50PM8:50PM

The Rise Of SkywalkerTRAILER ▶

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER   PG-13

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 35 min.

CAST
Mark Hamill, Andy Serkis, John Boyega, Lupita Nyong'o, Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Billy Dee Williams

DIRECTOR
J.J. Abrams

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DSci -Fi Action; Violence11:45AM2:55PM6:05PM9:15PM


The Next LevelTRAILER ▶

JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL   PG-13

Action/Adventure, Comedy
1 hr. 54 min.

CAST
Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Jack Black, Darin Ferraro

DIRECTOR
Jake Kasdan

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Language; Some Suggestive Material11:50AM2:50PM6:00PM9:05PM


Poster of Knives OutTRAILER ▶

KNIVES OUT   PG-13

Drama/Suspense/Thriller
2 hr. 10 min.

CAST
Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Ana de Armas, Don Johnson, Katherine Langford, Christopher Plummer

DIRECTOR
Rian Johnson

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief violence; Drug References; Language; Some Suggestive Material11:50AM3:15PM6:15PM9:25PM


Poster of ParasiteTRAILER ▶

PARASITE      R

Drama/Comedy/Suspense/Thriller
2 hr. 13 min.
3:10PM8:55PM
CAST
Song Kang Ho, Chang Hyae Jin, Choi Woo Sik, Park So Dam

DIRECTOR
Bong Joon Ho

MORE INFORMATION ►  

NEW THIS WEEK

 

 

 

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus