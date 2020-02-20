Most read
- Marshall University Research Team Reaches 30-year Milestone in Pneumonia Study
- Tale of Two Keiths; Keith Albee (and sis) Still Need You IMAGES
- Marshall Marching Band Fest Won by Midland
- Thousands Gather to Send Off Marshall Team to WVU
- MU Topples Jacksonville State
- Former Huntington/Marietta Woman Goes from Local Teen Modeling to NY Runways in College IMAGE GALLERY
- Huntington Man Pleads Guilty to Role in Federal Meth Conspiracy
- Spring International Film Festival at Keith-Albee March 5 - 8
"Parasite" Comes to Big Screen
Other films opening will be Call of the Wild and Brahams: Boy II.
BRAHAMS BOY II
After a family moves into the Heelshire Mansion, their young son soon makes friends with a life-like doll called Brahms.
CALL OF THE WILD
Adapted from the beloved literary classic, 20th Century Fox's THE CALL OF THE WILD vividly brings to the screen the story of Buck, a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life is turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Alaskan Yukon during the Gold Rush of the 1890s. As the newest rookie on a mail delivery dog sled team--and later its leader--Buck experiences the adventure of a lifetime, ultimately finding his true place in the world and becoming his own master.
PARASITE
Meet the Park Family: the picture of aspirational wealth. And the Kim Family, rich in street smarts but not much else. Be it chance or fate, these two houses are brought together and the Kims sense a golden opportunity. Masterminded by college-aged Ki-woo, the Kim children expediently install themselves as tutor and art therapist to the Parks. Soon, a symbiotic relationship forms between the two families. The Kims provide indispensable luxury services while the Parks give the Kims a way out of their shabby circumstances. But this new ecosystem is fragile, and soon enough greed and class prejudice threaten to upend the Kims' newfound comfort.
FLASHBACK CINEMA
A 1940s New York Mafia family and struggles to protect their empire from rival families as the leadership switches from the father, Don Vito Corleone, to his youngest son, who begins a violent mob war against the man who shot his father.
Sun Feb 23 and Wed. Feb. 26
3:30/8:00
HUNTINGTON MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARETRAILER ▶
BRAHMS: THE BOY II PG-13Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 26 min.
CAST
Katie Holmes, Ralph Ineson, Owain Yeoman, Christopher Convery, Anjali Jay
DIRECTOR
William Brent Bell
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Strong Language; Some Thematic Material; Terror; Violence12:25PM2:45PM5:05PM7:20PM9:45PM
TRAILER ▶
THE CALL OF THE WILD PGDrama
1 hr. 45 min.
CAST
Harrison Ford, Dan Stevens, Karen Gillan, Cara Gee, Omar Sy
DIRECTOR
Chris Sanders
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:15PM
TRAILER ▶
DOWNHILL RDrama
1 hr. 25 min.
CAST
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Will Ferrell, Miranda Otto, Zach Woods, Zoë Chao, Julian Grey, Ammon Jacob Ford, Kristofer Hivju
DIRECTOR
Nat Faxon, Jim Rash
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Some Sexual Material12:00PM2:15PM4:30PM6:45PM9:20PM
TRAILER ▶
FANTASY ISLAND PG-13Horror/Comedy
1 hr. 49 min.
CAST
Michael Peña, Lucy Hale, Maggie Q, Portia Doubleday, Austin Stowell, Jimmy O. Yang, Ryan Hansen, Michael Rooker
DIRECTOR
Jeff Wadlow
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Strong Language; Drug Use; Some Suggestive Material; Terror; Violence1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM9:40PM
TRAILER ▶
THE PHOTOGRAPH PG-13Romance/Drama
1 hr. 46 min.
CAST
Issa Rae, Lakeith Stanfield, Chanté Adams, Y’lan Noel
DIRECTOR
Stella Meghie
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Strong Language; Sexuality12:45PM3:25PM6:20PM8:55PM
TRAILER ▶
SONIC THE HEDGEHOG PGAnimation, Family, Action/Adventure
1 hr. 40 min.
CAST
James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, Jim Carrey, Neal McDonough, Adam Pally, Jim Carrey
DIRECTOR
Jeff Fowler
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Some Mild Rude Humor11:55AM2:20PM4:45PM7:10PM9:35PM
TRAILER ▶
HARLEY QUINN: BIRDS OF PREY RAction/Adventure
1 hr. 49 min.
CAST
Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Pérez, Chris Messina, Ewan McGregor
DIRECTOR
Cathy Yan
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDrug Material; Language; Sexual Material; Violence12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:30PM
TRAILER ▶
GRETEL & HANSEL PG-13Horror/Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 27 min.
CAST
Sophia Lillis, Alice Krige, Sammy Leakey, Charles Babalola, Ian Kenny
DIRECTOR
Osgood Perkins
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Drug References; Disturbing Images; Disturbing Thematical Material12:20PM2:40PM5:00PM7:25PM9:40PM
TRAILER ▶
THE GENTLEMEN RAction/Adventure/Comedy
1 hr. 53 min.
CAST
Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, Colin Farrell, Hugh Grant
DIRECTOR
Guy Ritchie
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDrug Material; Language; Sexual References; Violence12:10PM6:10PM
TRAILER ▶
THE TURNING PG-13Horror/Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 34 min.
CAST
Mackenzie Davis, Finn Wolfhard, Brooklyn Prince, Joely Richardson
DIRECTOR
Floria Sigismondi
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Strong Language; Disturbing Images; Some Suggestive Material; Terror; Violence11:55AM2:30PM4:50PM7:15PM9:35PM
TRAILER ▶
BAD BOYS FOR LIFE RAction/Adventure/Comedy
2 hr. 03 min.
CAST
Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton
DIRECTOR
Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Language; Violence12:55PM3:55PM6:55PM9:50PM
TRAILER ▶
DOLITTLE PGComedy, Family, SciFi/Fantasy
1 hr. 46 min.
CAST
Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas, Emma Thompson, Ralph Fiennes, Tom Holland, Selena Gomez, Michael Sheen, Marion Cotillard, Octavia Spencer
DIRECTOR
Stephen Gaghan
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Brief Mild Language; Rude Humor12:35PM3:35PM6:10PM9:10PM
TRAILER ▶
1917 RDrama/War
1 hr. 59 min.
CAST
Richard Madden, Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Strong, Dean Charles Chapman, George MacKay, Colin Firth
DIRECTOR
Sam Mendes
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBattle Sequences; Disturbing Images; Language; Violence12:05PM3:05PM5:50PM8:50PM
TRAILER ▶
STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER PG-13Action/Adventure
2 hr. 35 min.
CAST
Mark Hamill, Andy Serkis, John Boyega, Lupita Nyong'o, Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Billy Dee Williams
DIRECTOR
J.J. Abrams
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DSci -Fi Action; Violence11:45AM2:55PM6:05PM9:15PM
TRAILER ▶
JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL PG-13Action/Adventure, Comedy
1 hr. 54 min.
CAST
Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Jack Black, Darin Ferraro
DIRECTOR
Jake Kasdan
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Language; Some Suggestive Material11:50AM2:50PM6:00PM9:05PM
TRAILER ▶
KNIVES OUT PG-13Drama/Suspense/Thriller
2 hr. 10 min.
CAST
Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Ana de Armas, Don Johnson, Katherine Langford, Christopher Plummer
DIRECTOR
Rian Johnson
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief violence; Drug References; Language; Some Suggestive Material11:50AM3:15PM6:15PM9:25PM
TRAILER ▶
PARASITE RDrama/Comedy/Suspense/Thriller
2 hr. 13 min.
3:10PM8:55PM
CAST
Song Kang Ho, Chang Hyae Jin, Choi Woo Sik, Park So Dam
DIRECTOR
Bong Joon Ho
MORE INFORMATION ►
NEW THIS WEEK