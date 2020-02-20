"Parasite" Comes to Big Screen

"Parasite," the South Korean film that made history as the first international movie to win Best Picture of the Year, will have a limited showing starting Friday at Marquee Pullman Square.

The film which stunned Oscar watchers is a complex allegory about the lower and upper classes.

Other films opening will be Call of the Wild and Brahams: Boy II.

BRAHAMS BOY II

After a family moves into the Heelshire Mansion, their young son soon makes friends with a life-like doll called Brahms.

CALL OF THE WILD

Adapted from the beloved literary classic, 20th Century Fox's THE CALL OF THE WILD vividly brings to the screen the story of Buck, a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life is turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Alaskan Yukon during the Gold Rush of the 1890s. As the newest rookie on a mail delivery dog sled team--and later its leader--Buck experiences the adventure of a lifetime, ultimately finding his true place in the world and becoming his own master.

PARASITE

Meet the Park Family: the picture of aspirational wealth. And the Kim Family, rich in street smarts but not much else. Be it chance or fate, these two houses are brought together and the Kims sense a golden opportunity. Masterminded by college-aged Ki-woo, the Kim children expediently install themselves as tutor and art therapist to the Parks. Soon, a symbiotic relationship forms between the two families. The Kims provide indispensable luxury services while the Parks give the Kims a way out of their shabby circumstances. But this new ecosystem is fragile, and soon enough greed and class prejudice threaten to upend the Kims' newfound comfort.

FLASHBACK CINEMA

A 1940s New York Mafia family and struggles to protect their empire from rival families as the leadership switches from the father, Don Vito Corleone, to his youngest son, who begins a violent mob war against the man who shot his father.

Sun Feb 23 and Wed. Feb. 26

3:30/8:00

Suspense/Thriller1 hr. 26 min.Katie Holmes, Ralph Ineson, Owain Yeoman, Christopher Convery, Anjali JayWilliam Brent BellDrama1 hr. 45 min.Harrison Ford, Dan Stevens, Karen Gillan, Cara Gee, Omar SyChris SandersDrama1 hr. 25 min.Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Will Ferrell, Miranda Otto, Zach Woods, Zoë Chao, Julian Grey, Ammon Jacob Ford, Kristofer HivjuNat Faxon, Jim RashHorror/Comedy1 hr. 49 min.Michael Peña, Lucy Hale, Maggie Q, Portia Doubleday, Austin Stowell, Jimmy O. Yang, Ryan Hansen, Michael RookerJeff WadlowRomance/Drama1 hr. 46 min.Issa Rae, Lakeith Stanfield, Chanté Adams, Y’lan NoelStella MeghieAnimation, Family, Action/Adventure1 hr. 40 min.James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, Jim Carrey, Neal McDonough, Adam Pally, Jim CarreyJeff FowlerAction/Adventure1 hr. 49 min.Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Pérez, Chris Messina, Ewan McGregorCathy YanHorror/Suspense/Thriller1 hr. 27 min.Sophia Lillis, Alice Krige, Sammy Leakey, Charles Babalola, Ian KennyOsgood PerkinsAction/Adventure/Comedy1 hr. 53 min.Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, Colin Farrell, Hugh GrantGuy RitchieHorror/Suspense/Thriller1 hr. 34 min.Mackenzie Davis, Finn Wolfhard, Brooklyn Prince, Joely RichardsonFloria SigismondiAction/Adventure/Comedy2 hr. 03 min.Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles MeltonAdil El Arbi, Bilall FallahComedy, Family, SciFi/Fantasy1 hr. 46 min.Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas, Emma Thompson, Ralph Fiennes, Tom Holland, Selena Gomez, Michael Sheen, Marion Cotillard, Octavia SpencerStephen GaghanDrama/War1 hr. 59 min.Richard Madden, Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Strong, Dean Charles Chapman, George MacKay, Colin FirthSam MendesAction/Adventure2 hr. 35 min.Mark Hamill, Andy Serkis, John Boyega, Lupita Nyong'o, Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Billy Dee WilliamsJ.J. AbramsAction/Adventure, Comedy1 hr. 54 min.Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Jack Black, Darin FerraroJake KasdanDrama/Suspense/Thriller2 hr. 10 min.Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Ana de Armas, Don Johnson, Katherine Langford, Christopher PlummerRian JohnsonDrama/Comedy/Suspense/Thriller2 hr. 13 min.Song Kang Ho, Chang Hyae Jin, Choi Woo Sik, Park So DamBong Joon Ho

