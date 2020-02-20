Children’s Dental Clinic at Marshall Health Feb. 28

Huntington - Marshall Dentistry & Oral Surgery will once again provide a day of free dental services for children.

For the second year, Marshall Health will host the Give Kids A Smile dental clinic for uninsured children from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28 in the Fairfield Bldg. on 13th Ave. during National Children’s Dental Health Month. Give Kids A Smile is a national initiative sponsored by the American Dental Association.

”This event not only provides much-needed dental care, it also provides an opportunity to educate kids and their parents/guardians about the importance of oral hygiene,” said Raj K. Khanna, DMD, M.D., chair of the department of dentistry, oral and maxillofacial surgery at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.

Marshall Dentistry’s Give Kids A Smile event is open to any child 18 years of age and younger from a low-income family with no dental insurance. Patients will be seen by appointment only.

Joining Drs. Raj Khanna, William Myers, Joey Roy and Malav Shah of Marshall Dentistry & Oral Surgery for the event will be several staff from the dental offices of James Butler, James Hall and Thomas Tyree.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Marshall Dentistry & Oral Surgery at 304-691-1247.