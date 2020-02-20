Huntington Man Pleads Guilty to Role in Federal Meth Conspiracy

Most read
“Thompson was part of a major drug network that was bringing large amounts of meth into West Virginia from Akron,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “I commend our law enforcement partners for helping us close off this drug pipeline.”
Thompson admitted that between the May and September of 2019, he participated in a conspiracy with multiple individuals to distribute methamphetamine in the Huntington area. During the conspiracy, Thompson repeatedly obtained quantities of methamphetamine which were transported from Akron to Huntington. Thompson relied on multiple individuals from Akron to deliver the methamphetamine to him and Thompson would in turn distribute the methamphetamine to various customers in Huntington. Thompson admitted that he knew some of his customers intended to re-distribute the methamphetamine they were purchasing. Thompson also admitted that he was responsible for distributing up to 500 grams of methamphetamine during the conspiracy.
Thompson faces 5 to 40 years in prison when sentenced on June 1, 2020.