Marshall to host 11th Annual Festival of New Music Feb. 27-28

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University School of Music will host its 11th annual Festival of New Music on Thursday and Friday, Feb. 27 and 28. The festival will be celebrated in three concerts that feature the music and performances of guest composers and Marshall University composition students.

The concerts will feature solos, chamber music, electro-acoustic music and film with performances, and will take place at the First Presbyterian Church, in Smith Recital Hall on Marshall’s Huntington campus, and at Black Sheep Burritos and Brews.

The schedule is as follows:

Concert One: MUsic Alive, a chamber concert featuring guest oboist Richard Kravchak performing new works for oboe and fixed media.

Noon, Thursday, Feb. 27, First Presbyterian Church, 1015 5th Ave., Huntington.



Concert Two: Collage, featuring works by Eric Simonson, Mark Snyder, Roxann Morgan Rowley, Next Reflex Dance Collective, Mark Zanter and MU student composers.

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Smith Music Recital Hall.



Concert Three: Electrifest, featuring electronic and multi-media works by John Shuff, Anthony Almendaréz, Timothy Moyers, Mike Waldeck and Mark Zanter.

9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Black Sheep Burritos and Brews, Pullman Square, Huntington.

“This year’s festival offers a diverse array of music presented by current students, faculty, alumni and distinguished guest artists,” said Dr. Mark Zanter, coordinator of music theory/composition at Marshall. “It’s a must see/hear event for those interested in what’s truly new in contemporary music.”



Visit https://www.marshall.edu/music/calendar/ for an up-to-date listing. For more information, contact Zanter by e-mail at zanter@marshall.edu.