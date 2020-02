Huntington Council Agenda Set for Monday

The agenda includes third reading of an ordinance that allows the Huntington Sanitary Board to issue $4 million dollars in bonds. Another resolution would permit the purchase of five new police cars.

A G E N D A

HUNTINGTON CITY COUNCIL

February 24, 2020

7:30 p.m.

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. 3rd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2019-O-36 – AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE PAYMENT OF THE SERIES 2017 A BONDS AND THE DESIGN, ACQUISITION AND CONSTRUCTION OF IMPROVEMENTS AND EXTENSIONS TO THE EXISTING PUBLIC STORMWATER SYSTEM AND TEMPORARILY FINANCING THE COST THEREOF, NOT OTHERWISE PROVIDED, AND PAYING COSTS OF ISSUANCE AND RELATED COSTS, THROUGH THE ISSUANCE OF THE STORMWATER BOND ANTICIPATION NOTES, SERIES 2020 OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON IN THE AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOT MORE THAN $4,000,000; PROVIDING FOR THE RIGHTS AND REMEDIES OF, AND THE SECURITY FOR, THE REGISTERED OWNER OF SUCH NOTES; AUTHORIZING THE EXECUTION AND DELIVERY OF A TAX CERTIFICATE, REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS, AND OTHER DOCUMENTS; AUTHORIZING THE SALE AND PROVIDING FOR THE TERMS AND PROVISIONS OF SUCH NOTES AND ADOPTING OTHER PROVISIONS RELATING THERETO (3rd of 3 readings)

Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

6. Resolution re: #2020-R-05 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH EMERGENCY EQUIPMENT FOR FIVE (5) HUNTINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT VEHICLES

Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

7. Resolution re: #2020-R-06 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH LABOR, MATERIALS AND EQUIPMENT FOR THE REPAIR AND RESURFACING OF THE RUNNING TRACK AT THE A.D. LEWIS CENTER

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Tonia Page

8. Resolution re: #2020-R-08 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH LABOR AND MATERIALS FOR ASBESTOS TESTING SERVICES

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Carol Polan

9. Good & Welfare

10. Adjournment