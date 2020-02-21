Marquee Southridge Celebrates Grand Re Opening with two Marquee Extreme Auditoriums

The South Charleston Southridge Marquee Cinema location hosts a "grand re-opening celebration" Saturday, Feb. 22 from 12 noon untill 5 p.m. All tickets are $5 and a free small popcorn will be offered with a ticket purchase. There is an "up charge" for the Marquee Extreme auditoriums of $1.50. The Call of the Wild is available as an MXC; Early showings of Sonic the Hedgehog are offered in MXC and a late show of Brahms : Boy II.

All auditoriums feature over-sized, luxury electric-powered recliners, including roomy armrests with cup holders and an elevated footrest. The highlight of the theatre is the two large format Marquee Extreme Cinemas (“MXC”) auditoriums with 4K laser digital projection, new floating screens, and breathtaking Dolby ATMOS sound, delivering astonishing clarity, detail and depth.

Marquee CEO James Cox told the Charleston Gazette :

“For a typical movie, you have a Dolby 7.1 [sound system],” he explained. “You have a left speaker, center speaker and right speaker behind the screen and a subwoofer, which is four channels total. You have surrounds on the left and right walls and the rear surrounds. That gives you seven distinct channels of sound.

“On the Dolby Atmos, you have the surround speakers on the wall, the rear speakers, 10 overhead speakers and six, 18-inch subwoofers. The thing that makes the Dolby Atmos different is every one of the speakers in the room is its own distinct channel. It’s unmatched — the type of bass, the highs, it’s all tri-amp. When you feel it, it’s something.”

All auditoriums are now equipped with new luxury seating, carpet, lighting and sound panels. The lobby has a warm, contemporary, city chic color palate for the lobby and common areas, new box office, concession stand with coke freestyle and completely remodeled restrooms. There are new digital displays, new wall coverings, carpet, interior paint. The exterior elevation is another notable attribute and will encompass a blend of architectural design elements to compliment the building.

Additionally, the theatre has added reserved seating, allowing moviegoers to pick the exact seat they want when they make their movie going plans, as well as affording guests the confidence that their specific seat will be waiting for them when they arrive at the venue. Patrons may purchase and choose their favorite seat prior to the movie, either online, at the box office or at Marquee’s ticketing kiosk.

"The upgrades offer patrons a premium experience not currently offered in the market. We want the newly-renovated Marquee Cinemas to be a welcome retreat for guests to relax and feel right at home as they enjoy a movie,” said Robin Shumate, Director of Marketing for Marquee Cinemas. “Our goal is to provide our customers with the best in entertainment. For 20 years, it has been and will continue to be our pleasure to serve Charleston and the surrounding area.”

About Marquee Cinemas

Marquee Cinemas, Inc., formed in 1979, is a private, closely held theatre exhibitor headquartered in Beckley, West Virginia. Marquee currently operates 17 locations in mature, stable markets with 175 screens in nine states. Marquee’s modern theatres are equipped with the latest amenities such as digital projectors with 3-D capabilities, Dolby digital sound systems, luxury and stadium seating and attractive concession offerings. Their goal of offering quality family entertainment, in state-of-the-art facilities, that exceed the expectation of each guest on every visit is met, in part, by featuring industry leading amenities.

Marquee began as the CurDanBri Cinema in Rainelle founded by Curtis McCall, Dani McCall and Brian McCall. His initial Marquee branded cinema was at a Beckley mall.

LINK to story on Pinacle 12: http://www.huntingtonnews.net/125525