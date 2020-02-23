COMMENTARY: John Miltimore - How Mikaila Ulmer Turned a Lemonade Stand Into a Multi-Million Dollar Operation

When Mikaila Ulmer was four years old, she received an old cookbook from her grandmother. It was tattered and the covering was falling off, but the recipes were still intact. Thumbing through the pages, she stumbled on a mixture for flaxseed lemonade.

“We tried making it, and it tasted really good,” Mikaila recalled in an interview years later.

The Austin, Texas, native decided to sell the concoction at a lemonade stand. After a while—and an additional touch of her own, an infusion of honey, inspired by a newfound fascination with bees (more on that later)—Mikaila was encouraged by a local shop owner to bottle and label the lemonade, which would allow the shop owner to carry it.

So that’s what Mikaila did. Just like that, Me & the Bees Lemonade was born.

Read more at FEE.org.

John Miltimore is managing editor of FEE.org, the Website of The Foundation for Economic Education.