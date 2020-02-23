Most read
COMMENTARY: John Miltimore - How Mikaila Ulmer Turned a Lemonade Stand Into a Multi-Million Dollar Operation
“We tried making it, and it tasted really good,” Mikaila recalled in an interview years later.
The Austin, Texas, native decided to sell the concoction at a lemonade stand. After a while—and an additional touch of her own, an infusion of honey, inspired by a newfound fascination with bees (more on that later)—Mikaila was encouraged by a local shop owner to bottle and label the lemonade, which would allow the shop owner to carry it.
So that’s what Mikaila did. Just like that, Me & the Bees Lemonade was born.
Read more at FEE.org.
John Miltimore is managing editor of FEE.org, the Website of The Foundation for Economic Education.