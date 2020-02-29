Dance Gala to Honor Hay

Huntington – Marshall University’s School of Theatre and Dance will host its annual dance gala Saturday, March 14, honoring one woman’s lifetime commitment to the art.

“Dancing for a Lifetime,” will feature dancers from 8 to 87 years old, performing a broad range of dance styles — from classical ballet to modern to tap dancing. The gala pays tribute to Ella Hay, Huntington’s own 87-year-old ballerina who has been teaching dance for 47 years at the Art Center in Westmoreland.

Hay will dance in the gala’s finale. It features performances from the Charleston Ballet, the Beckley Dance Theatre, Arts in Action - Hurricane, Huntington Dance Theatre and last year’s Appalachian Ballet Competition winners.

Also,Brian Murphy from Cleveland, Ohio, will perform as a guest artist.

The gala begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under, and available at the door, or by calling the Marshall Theatre Box Office at 304-696-2787.