Three Men Plead Guilty to Drug Federal Crimes

“Three more out-of-state drug dealers that were peddling deadly poisons in Huntington stand convicted of their crimes,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “We’re making great progress in Huntington because of partnerships, collaboration, and a focus on tough prosecution.”

Demaurea Davis, 23, of Akron, Ohio, pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Davis admitted that while serving a state sentence of home confinement, he possessed approximately 40 grams of heroin and fentanyl in his residence. On January 29, 2018, officers searched his residence and located approximately 40 grams of heroin and fentanyl. Davis admitted that he intended to sell the heroin and fentanyl. Davis faces up to twenty years in prison when sentenced on June 8, 2020.

Rudolph Jackson, 42, also of Akron, pled guilty to a five count indictment which charged him with selling heroin and aiding and abetting the possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin. Jackson admitted that on four separate occasions he sold heroin to a confidential informant in Huntington. Jackson also admitted that on August 22, 2019, officers with the Huntington Police Department executed a search warrant at 702 Washington Avenue, Apartment 7 in Huntington. Officers found distribution quantities of methamphetamine and heroin inside the apartment. Jackson admitted he intended to aid other individuals in selling the methamphetamine and heroin. Jackson faces up to twenty years in prison when sentenced on June 1, 2020.

Alonzo Wayne Clay, Jr., 31, of Austin, Texas pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine. Clay admitted that on September 18, 2019, he fled from officers in his vehicle. Once he stopped his vehicle, officers found approximately 25 grams of crack cocaine and 1,000 ecstasy pills in his vehicle. He admitted he intended to sell the crack cocaine and the ecstasy pills. Clay faces up to twenty years in prison when sentenced on June 8, 2020.

The Huntington Police Department conducted the investigations. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie Taylor is handling the prosecutions.

The Davis and Jackson cases are being prosecuted as part of Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge (S.O.S.), an enforcement surge that seeks to reduce the supply of deadly synthetic opioids in high impact areas.