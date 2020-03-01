OPINION: Margaret A. Little - Opioid Litigation is Not the Cure for the Disease
Boastfully modeled on the tobacco litigation of the late 1990s, opioids litigation is preordained to have an afterlife of maddeningly complex litigation clogging the courts like Kudzu. A robust and fearless reexamination of the mechanisms that have allowed such initiatives to exert such a lawless and powerful influence on our courts, our public governance, public health and our economy is long overdue.
Margaret Little is a Washington, D.C.-based attorney and writer.