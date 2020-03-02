Huntington Council Holds Burget Hearing

Huntington City Council conducted a budget hearing today to review Mayor Steve Williams’ proposed budget for fiscal year 2020-2021, which begins July 1. Here are key provisions of the budget:

HUNTINGTON FIRE DEPARTMENT

- Funding for new rescue/ladder truck. This would be the third consecutive budget year that includes funding for a new fire apparatus

- 50 sets of turnout gear for firefighters (50 sets purchased this current fiscal year)

- Doubling the Fire Department’s training budget (from $25,000 to $50,000)

- Funding for one new executive officer position

HUNTINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

- 5 new police cruisers (16 police cruisers and 11 detective vehicles have been purchased last two years)

- Funding for one new records clerk position (will allow for expansion of HPD lobby hours for the public)

- Funding for one new forensic investigator position

- Funding for one new property/evidence clerk position

PUBLIC WORKS

- Funding for one new code enforcement officer position and vehicle (city currently has four code enforcement officers)

- $1.6 million for street paving (same amount as this current fiscal year)

- $750,000 for street repairs (pothole patching, bridge/culvert repairs, slip repairs, etc.)

- $100,000 for sidewalk replacement program

OFFICE OF INNOVATION

-An Office of Innovation will be created in the Mayor’s Office. Scott Lemley, currently the director of Planning and Development, will transition into the role. The office will be cost and position neutral.

CONTRIBUTIONS

- Contribution of $200,000 to Huntington-Cabell-Wayne Animal Control Shelter (increase of $50,000 from this current year’s contribution of $150,000).

-Contribution of $46,000 to the Cabell County Public Library.

RAISES

- 5% raises for nonunion, administrative employees (excludes elected officials). Matches 5% raises granted to FOP, IAFF and AFSCME employees in FY 2021.