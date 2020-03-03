Most read
- PULLMAN SQUARE RETRO:Construction, VIP Party, Opening Marquee Cinemas in Nov 2004
- IMAGE GALLERY: Chesapeake Wins Gold Bracket Over Fairland
- IMAGE GALLERY: Hathaway Brown Wins Over St. Joe Girls 54-44
- IMAGE GALLERY: Marshall's Women's Basketball Topples Big M
- IMAGE GALLERY: UAB Defeats Herd for Third Straight Loss
- Marshall Marching Band Fest Won by Midland
- Huntington Council Holds Burget Hearing
- MU Topples Jacksonville State
Singer A.J. Croce has to cancel as opening act for America’s 50th Anniversary Tour due to health concerns.
Tuesday, March 3, 2020 - 15:58 Updated 3 hours ago by Angela Jones, Marshall Artists Series
Tickets for America are $76.49/87.45/98.42/109.39. To purchase tickets call the Marshall Artists Series at 304-696-6656, or order tickets online at ticketmaster.com. You may also visit our box office location in the Joan C. Edwards playhouse on Marshall University’s campus anytime Monday through Friday 12-4 PM.
America is also sponsored by NRP, WV Lottery, David & Kim Robinson, Ransbottom Law Office, Dr. Mark Studeny & Dr. Melissa Lester, The Chirico Family, iHeart Radio, Herald-Dispatch and WSAZ.