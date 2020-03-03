Singer A.J. Croce has to cancel as opening act for America’s 50th Anniversary Tour due to health concerns.

Huntington, WV –Under doctor’s orders, performer A.J. Croce will have to cancel his planned appearance as the opening act for America’s 50th Anniversary Tour. However, the show must go on. The Grammy Award-Winning band America will still perform all their hits at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Thursday, March 12th at 7:30 PM as originally planned.

Tickets for America are $76.49/87.45/98.42/109.39. To purchase tickets call the Marshall Artists Series at 304-696-6656, or order tickets online at ticketmaster.com. You may also visit our box office location in the Joan C. Edwards playhouse on Marshall University’s campus anytime Monday through Friday 12-4 PM.

America is also sponsored by NRP, WV Lottery, David & Kim Robinson, Ransbottom Law Office, Dr. Mark Studeny & Dr. Melissa Lester, The Chirico Family, iHeart Radio, Herald-Dispatch and WSAZ.