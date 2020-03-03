Marshall Health to host six-week workshop on chronic pain self-management

CROSS LANES, W.Va. – A free, six-week workshop focused on helping adults manage their chronic pain begins Tuesday, March 10. The weekly workshop runs through April 14 on Tuesday evenings from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Cross Lanes Public Library, located at 5449 Big Tyler Road in Cross Lanes.

The program uses action planning, problem solving, communication, brainstorming and feedback to address common questions and concerns of individuals dealing with chronic pain. Topics include pain and the mind connection; dealing with difficult emotions; communication; physical activity; healthy eating; action planning; problem solving; positive thinking; and how to work with your physician or health care institution.

Jessica Beha and Mary Lynn Tran, who are prevention education specialists at Marshall Health, will lead the workshop. In addition to adults with chronic pain, the program is also applicable to caregivers, family members or friends of someone suffering from chronic pain.

“This is a licensed program developed and researched by Memorial University in conjunction with Stanford University that follows a standardized format proven to help people learn to better manage the symptoms of chronic pain,” said Tina Ramirez, director of the Great Rivers Regional System for Addiction Care. “The focus of this program is to help individuals change behaviors motivated by fear of pain to a desire to engage in activities despite pain. The workshop helps build participants’ confidence in their ability to manage their health and maintain active and fulfilling lives.”

Seating is limited, so registration is encouraged. To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/chronic-pain-self-management-program-tickets-92037684191. For more information, contact Beha at by phone at 304-691-8717 or by e-mail at beha3@marshall.edu.

This workshop is made available free of charge through Marshall Health and the Great Rivers Regional System for Addiction Care, Merck Foundation and the Self-Management Resource Center.