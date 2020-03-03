Most read
- PULLMAN SQUARE RETRO:Construction, VIP Party, Opening Marquee Cinemas in Nov 2004
- IMAGE GALLERY: Chesapeake Wins Gold Bracket Over Fairland
- IMAGE GALLERY: Hathaway Brown Wins Over St. Joe Girls 54-44
- IMAGE GALLERY: Marshall's Women's Basketball Topples Big M
- IMAGE GALLERY: UAB Defeats Herd for Third Straight Loss
- Marshall Marching Band Fest Won by Midland
- Huntington Council Holds Burget Hearing
- MU Topples Jacksonville State
Marshall Health to host six-week workshop on chronic pain self-management
The program uses action planning, problem solving, communication, brainstorming and feedback to address common questions and concerns of individuals dealing with chronic pain. Topics include pain and the mind connection; dealing with difficult emotions; communication; physical activity; healthy eating; action planning; problem solving; positive thinking; and how to work with your physician or health care institution.
Jessica Beha and Mary Lynn Tran, who are prevention education specialists at Marshall Health, will lead the workshop. In addition to adults with chronic pain, the program is also applicable to caregivers, family members or friends of someone suffering from chronic pain.
“This is a licensed program developed and researched by Memorial University in conjunction with Stanford University that follows a standardized format proven to help people learn to better manage the symptoms of chronic pain,” said Tina Ramirez, director of the Great Rivers Regional System for Addiction Care. “The focus of this program is to help individuals change behaviors motivated by fear of pain to a desire to engage in activities despite pain. The workshop helps build participants’ confidence in their ability to manage their health and maintain active and fulfilling lives.”
Seating is limited, so registration is encouraged. To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/chronic-pain-self-management-program-tickets-92037684191. For more information, contact Beha at by phone at 304-691-8717 or by e-mail at beha3@marshall.edu.
This workshop is made available free of charge through Marshall Health and the Great Rivers Regional System for Addiction Care, Merck Foundation and the Self-Management Resource Center.