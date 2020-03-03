Most read
MaRia Hill Named 2020 Woman of Color Community Leader
Hill is currently the director of the A.D. Lewis Community Center and was recognized for her efforts to help improve the lives of local students. Hill was among a number of community and campus members who were recognized during the event.
The Marshall University Women of Color Day celebration recognizes individuals who work to increase respect for women of color while also promoting multicultural understanding and gender equality at Marshall University or in the local community