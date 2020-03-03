MaRia Hill Named 2020 Woman of Color Community Leader

MaRia Hill Named 2020 Woman of Color Community Leader

MaRia Hill on being named as the Marshall University 2020 Women of Color Community Leader by the Office of Intercultural Affairs. Hill received this honor during Marshall University’s Women of Color Day luncheon this afternoon.

Hill is currently the director of the A.D. Lewis Community Center and was recognized for her efforts to help improve the lives of local students. Hill was among a number of community and campus members who were recognized during the event.

The Marshall University Women of Color Day celebration recognizes individuals who work to increase respect for women of color while also promoting multicultural understanding and gender equality at Marshall University or in the local community

