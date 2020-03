Starts Friday "Wayback," "Onward, "Anna"

Jack Cunningham once had a life filled with promise. Now years later, Jack is spiraling down, triggered by an unspeakable loss, and drowning in the alcoholism that cost him his marriage and any hope for a better life.

Set in a suburban fantasy world, Disney-Pixar's "Onward" introduces two teenage elf brothers who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there.

EMMA

ane Austen's beloved comedy about finding your equal and earning your happy ending, is reimagined in this delicious new film adaptation of EMMA. Handsome, clever, and rich, Emma Woodhouse is a restless queen bee without rivals in her sleepy little town. In this glittering satire of social class and the pain of growing up, Emma must adventure through misguided matches and romantic missteps to find the love that has been there all along.

HUNTINGTON WV

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE 16

ONWARD PG

CAST

DIRECTOR









THE WAY BACK R

CAST

DIRECTOR













THE INVISIBLE MAN R

CAST

DIRECTOR









BRAHMS: THE BOY II PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR









THE CALL OF THE WILD PG

CAST

DIRECTOR









EMMA. PG

CAST

DIRECTOR









IMPRACTICAL JOKERS: THE MOVIE PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR









FANTASY ISLAND PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR





SONIC THE HEDGEHOG PG

CAST

DIRECTOR





HARLEY QUINN: BIRDS OF PREY R

CAST

DIRECTOR









BAD BOYS FOR LIFE R

CAST

DIRECTOR





1917 R

CAST

DIRECTOR





STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR









JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR





PARASITE R

CAST

DIRECTOR

BECKLEY WV

MARQUEE GALLERIA 14

Animation1 hr. 49 min.Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Octavia SpencerDan ScanlonDrama1 hr. 48 min.Ben Affleck, Janina Gavankar, Rachael Carpani, Lukas Gage, Hayes MacArthurGavin O'ConnorSuspense/Thriller, Horror2 hr. 05 min.Elisabeth Moss, Storm Reid, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Aldis Hodge, Harriet DyerLeigh WhannellSuspense/Thriller1 hr. 26 min.Katie Holmes, Ralph Ineson, Owain Yeoman, Christopher Convery, Anjali JayWilliam Brent BellDrama1 hr. 45 min.Harrison Ford, Dan Stevens, Karen Gillan, Cara Gee, Omar SyChris SandersComedy/Drama2 hr. 04 min.Anya Taylor-Joy, Bill Nighy, Mia Goth, Callum Turner, Miranda Hart, Josh O’Connor, Callum Turner, Rupert Graves, Gemma WhelanAutumn de WildeComedy1 hr. 32 min.James "Murr" Murray, Brian "Q" Quinn, Joe Gatto, Sal VulcanoChris HenchyHorror/Comedy1 hr. 49 min.Michael Peña, Lucy Hale, Maggie Q, Portia Doubleday, Austin Stowell, Jimmy O. Yang, Ryan Hansen, Michael RookerJeff WadlowAnimation, Family, Action/Adventure1 hr. 40 min.James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, Jim Carrey, Neal McDonough, Adam PallyJeff FowlerAction/Adventure1 hr. 49 min.Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Pérez, Chris Messina, Ewan McGregorCathy YanAction/Adventure/Comedy2 hr. 03 min.Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles MeltonAdil El Arbi, Bilall FallahDrama/War1 hr. 59 min.Richard Madden, Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Strong, Dean Charles Chapman, George MacKay, Colin FirthSam MendesAction/Adventure2 hr. 35 min.Mark Hamill, Andy Serkis, John Boyega, Lupita Nyong'o, Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Billy Dee WilliamsJ.J. AbramsAction/Adventure, Comedy1 hr. 54 min.Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Jack Black, Darin FerraroJake KasdanDrama/Comedy/Suspense/Thriller2 hr. 13 min.Song Kang Ho, Chang Hyae Jin, Choi Woo Sik, Park So DamBong Joon Ho

I Still Believe (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 7:00 PM



Onward (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:10, 12:40, 3:10, 6:10, 6:40, 8:50



Onward in RealD 3D (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 3:40, 9:20



The Way Back (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15, 9:50



The Invisible Man (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40



Brahms: The Boy II (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:25, 2:40, 4:55, 7:10, 9:45



The Call of The Wild (PG) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:05



Impractical Jokers: The Movie (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:00, 2:20, 4:40, 7:00, 9:20



Fantasy Island (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 1:00, 4:00

Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:35

Sun: 12:55 PM

Mon & Tue: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:35

Wed: 12:55 PM

Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 9:35



Sonic The Hedgehog (PG) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 11:55 AM, 2:20, 4:45, 7:10, 9:35



Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey (R) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:55, 3:55, 6:55, 9:30



Bad Boys For Life (R) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 9:25



Dolittle (PG) Reserved

Fri - Wed: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:15

Thu: 12:20, 3:20, 9:15



1917 (R) Reserved

Fri - Sun: 12:05, 3:05, 6:05, 8:55

Mon: 12:05, 3:05

Tue & Wed: 12:05, 3:05, 6:05, 8:55

Thu: 12:05, 3:05



Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 9:10



Goodfellas (R) Reserved

Sun: 3:30, 8:00

Wed: 3:30, 8:00





TRIDELPHIA-WHEELING, WV

MARQUEE HIGHLANDS 14

I Still Believe

Thu Mar 12: 7:00 PM



Onward (PG) No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:10, 12:40, 3:10, 6:10, 6:40, 8:50



Onward in RealD 3D (PG) No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 3:40, 9:20



The Way Back (R) No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15, 9:50



The Invisible Man (R) No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40



Brahms: The Boy II (PG-13)

Fri - Thu: 12:25, 2:45, 5:05, 7:20, 9:45



The Call of The Wild (PG)

Fri - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:05



Fantasy Island (PG-13)

Fri & Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:40

Sun: 1:00 PM

Mon & Tue: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:40

Wed: 1:00 PM

Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 9:40



Sonic The Hedgehog (PG)

Fri - Wed: 11:55 AM, 2:20, 4:45, 7:10, 9:35

Thu: 11:55 AM, 2:20, 9:55



Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey (R)

Fri - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:30



The Last Full Measure (R)

Fri - Wed: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:15

Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 9:15



Bad Boys For Life (R)

Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30



1917 (R)

Fri - Thu: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:30



Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13)

Fri - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 9:05



Knives Out (PG-13)

Fri - Thu: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:20



Goodfellas (R)

Sun: 3:30, 8:00

Wed: 3:30, 8:00





WELCH, WV

MARQUEE MCDOWELL 3

Onward (PG) Action; Some Thematic Material; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:20

Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:20

Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40

Mon - Thu: 7:10 PM



The Invisible Man (R) Language; Strong Bloody Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:40

Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40

Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50

Mon - Thu: 7:00 PM



The Call of The Wild (PG) Action

Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:05

Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:05

Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30

Mon - Thu: 7:05 PM



SUMMERSVILLE, WV

MARQUEE NICHOLAS SHOWCASE

I Still Believe (PG) Some Thematic Material; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 7:00 PM



Onward (PG) Action; Some Thematic Material; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:20

Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40

Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:20

Mon - Thu: 4:00, 7:00



The Invisible Man (R) Language; Strong Bloody Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:40

Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50

Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40

Mon - Wed: 3:45, 6:45

Thu: 3:45 PM



The Call of The Wild (PG) Action

Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:05

Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30

Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:05

Mon - Wed: 4:15, 7:15

Thu: 4:15 PM



Sonic The Hedgehog (PG) Action; Some Mild Rude Humor

Fri: 4:45, 7:10, 9:35

Sat: 11:55 AM, 2:20, 4:45, 7:10

Sun: 11:55 AM, 2:20, 4:45, 7:10, 9:35

Mon - Wed: 3:30, 6:30

Thu: 3:30 PM







HUNTINGTON,WV

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE

I Still Believe (PG) Some Thematic Material; No Passes Allowed

Thu March 12: 7:00 PM



Onward (PG) Action; Some Thematic Material; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:10, 12:40, 3:10, 6:10, 6:40, 8:50



Onward in RealD 3D (PG) Action; Some Thematic Material; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 3:40, 9:20



The Way Back (R) Language Including Sexual References; Some Thematic Material; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15, 9:50



The Invisible Man (R) Language; Strong Bloody Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40



Brahms: The Boy II (PG-13) Brief Strong Language; Some Thematic Material; Terror; Violence

Fri - Thu: 12:25, 2:45, 5:05, 7:20, 9:45



The Call of The Wild (PG) Action

Fri - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:05



Emma. (PG) Brief Nudity; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 9:00



Impractical Jokers: The Movie (PG-13) Brief Nudity; Drug References; Language; Some Suggestive Material; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 11:55 AM, 2:10, 4:35, 7:00, 9:25



Fantasy Island (PG-13) Brief Strong Language; Drug Use; Some Suggestive Material; Terror; Violence

Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 6:35, 9:20



Sonic The Hedgehog (PG) Action; Some Mild Rude Humor

Fri - Thu: 11:55 AM, 2:20, 4:45, 7:10, 9:35



Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey (R) Drug Material; Language; Sexual Material; Violence

Fri - Thu: 12:15, 3:45, 6:25, 9:05



Bad Boys For Life (R) Action; Language; Violence

Fri - Wed: 12:55, 3:55, 6:55, 9:50

Thu: 12:55, 3:55, 9:50



1917 (R) Battle Sequences; Disturbing Images; Language; Violence

Fri - Wed: 12:05, 3:05, 5:50, 8:45

Thu: 12:05, 3:05, 8:45



Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker (PG-13) Sci -Fi Action; Violence

Fri & Sat: 11:45 AM, 2:55, 6:05, 9:15

Sun: 11:45 AM

Mon & Tue: 11:45 AM, 2:55, 6:05, 9:15

Wed: 11:45 AM

Thu: 11:45 AM, 2:55



Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) Action; Language; Some Suggestive Material

Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 2:50, 5:45, 8:40



Parasite (R) Language; Sexual Content; Some Violence

Fri - Thu: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:10



Goodfellas (R) Drug Use; Language Including Sexual References; Some Sexual Content; Strong Brutal Violence Throughout

Sun: 3:30, 8:00

Wed: 3:30, 8:00







Marquee Cinemas - Southridge 12 | House ID: 26192 in Kanawha County. Movieline: (304)746-9900 South Charleston , WV 25309



I Still Believe (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 7:00 PM



Onward (PG) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:20



Onward (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:10, 6:10



Onward in RealD 3D (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 3:10, 8:50



The Way Back (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15, 9:50



The Invisible Man (R) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40



The Invisible Man (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:10



My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Sat: 3:30 PM



Brahms: The Boy II (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 12:25, 2:45, 5:05, 7:20, 9:45

Sat: 12:25, 7:20, 9:45

Sun: 12:25 PM

Mon & Tue: 12:25, 2:45, 5:05, 7:20, 9:45

Wed: 12:25 PM

Thu: 12:25, 2:45, 9:45



The Call of The Wild (PG) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:05



Emma. (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 9:00



Impractical Jokers: The Movie (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:00, 2:20, 4:40, 7:00, 9:20



Fantasy Island (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 4:00, 9:40



Sonic The Hedgehog (PG) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 11:55 AM, 2:20, 4:45, 7:10, 9:35



Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey (R) Reserved

Fri - Wed: 1:00, 7:00

Thu: 1:00 PM



Bad Boys For Life (R) Reserved

Fri - Wed: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:20

Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 9:55



Goodfellas (R) Reserved

Sun: 3:30, 8:00

Wed: 3:30, 8:00







Marquee Cinemas - Wytheville 8 | House ID: 26204 in Wythe County. Movieline: (276)228-9875 Wytheville , VA 24382



I Still Believe (PG) Some Thematic Material; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 7:00 PM



Onward (PG) Action; Some Thematic Material; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:10, 6:10, 6:40, 8:50

Sat & Sun: 12:10, 12:40, 3:10, 6:10, 6:40, 8:50

Mon - Thu: 3:10, 6:10, 6:40, 8:50



Onward in RealD 3D (PG) Action; Some Thematic Material; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 3:40, 9:20



The Way Back (R) Language Including Sexual References; Some Thematic Material; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:15, 7:15, 9:50

Sat & Sun: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15, 9:50

Mon - Thu: 4:15, 7:15, 9:50



The Invisible Man (R) Language; Strong Bloody Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:40

Sat & Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40

Mon - Wed: 3:50, 6:50, 9:40

Thu: 3:50, 9:40



The Call of The Wild (PG) Action

Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:05

Sat & Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:05

Mon - Wed: 3:30, 6:30, 9:05

Thu: 3:30, 6:40, 9:15



Sonic The Hedgehog (PG) Action; Some Mild Rude Humor

Fri: 4:45, 7:10, 9:35

Sat & Sun: 11:55 AM, 2:20, 4:45, 7:10, 9:35

Mon - Thu: 4:45, 7:10, 9:35



Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey (R) Drug Material; Language; Sexual Material; Violence

Fri: 3:20, 6:20, 9:30

Sat & Sun: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:30

Mon - Wed: 3:20, 6:20, 9:30

Thu: 3:20, 9:30



Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) Action; Language; Some Suggestive Material

Fri: 3:15, 6:15, 9:10

Sat & Sun: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 9:10

Mon - Wed: 3:15, 6:15, 9:10

Thu: 3:15 PM