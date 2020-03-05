Marshall University surgery chief residents all match to specialty fellowships

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — All four chief residents from the general surgery residency program at Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine have successfully matched into subspecialty fellowship programs for the second time in program history.

“The successful matches for our chief surgery residents reflect the quality of our surgery residency program,” said Paulette S. Wehner, M.D., vice dean for graduate medical education at the school. “Our surgery residents work hard and have been rewarded with extremely competitive fellowships. I congratulate all on a job well done.”

Fellowships are subspecialty training in a chosen area following four years of medical school and the completion of a five-year general surgery residency. Acceptance to the fellowships will mean an additional two years of training for those in cardiothoracic and vascular surgery. An additional one year of training is required for minimally invasive surgery.

The four fifth-year chief residents from Marshall headed to fellowship in July 2020 are:

· JaeHee Cho, M.D., Vascular Surgery at Englewood Health, Englewood, New Jersey

· Rafael Duran, M.D., Cardiothoracic Surgery at The Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio

· Keitaro Nakamoto, M.D., Minimally Invasive Surgery at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts

· Bradly Vo, M.D., Minimally Invasive Surgery at Northwest Houston Hospital, Houston, Texas

“Any time we match our surgery residents into competitive fellowship programs, I become even more proud of our residents and program,” said David Denning, M.D., chair of the department of surgery and residency program director. “Our surgery residents work extremely hard for five years and to be offered a competitive and prestigious fellowship is highly rewarding. It is also a testament to the quality of our surgeons we are graduating.”

“Dr. Denning, former program director Farid Mozaffari, M.D., program manager Donna Webb and assistant Melissa Kennedy devote a lot of hard work and energy to ensure surgery residents have a quality training experience at Marshall,” Wehner said.



