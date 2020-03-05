Marshall University to host annual Health Science Research Day March 6

Organized and sponsored by the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, the Health Science Research Day also partners with the School of Pharmacy and the College of Health Professions to highlight original research and educational innovations by undergraduate, medical, pharmacy, nursing and other health professions students, as well as graduate students and post-doctoral trainees in medicine, biomedical sciences, and clinical and translational sciences.

The day-long symposium features oral and poster presentations in the areas of clinical science, basic science, medical education and quality improvement. This year’s keynote will be delivered by Ruth A. Keri, Ph.D. She is the Arline H. and Curtis F. Garvin MD and Constance C. Frackelton Professor in Cancer Research in the Department of Pharmacology in the Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine. She also is vice chair of the Department of Pharmacology and associate director for basic research at the Case Comprehensive Cancer Center. She will address new approaches to targeting mitosis in breast cancer.