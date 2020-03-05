Marshall’s second annual HerdCon set for Saturday, March 14

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - Marshall University’s Libraries and Online Learning is sponsoring the second annual HerdCon, Marshall’s pop culture convention, planned for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 14, in the Memorial Student Center on the Huntington campus.

"We are excited to hold a second HerdCon convention," said Heather Lauer, event organizer and assistant professor and librarian at Marshall. "Last year’s event was very successful with attendance topping 1,000 students and community members. This year, we are adding events including a blood drive, live performances, additional food trucks and an expanded gaming schedule. The Marshall Memorial Student Center was renovated last fall, so this is a great opportunity to show off our new facilities and welcome people to experience Marshall."

West Virginia author and Marshall alumnus Beau Smith will be a featured guest at the event. Smith has worked in marketing positions for Eclipse Comics, Todd McFarlane Productions and IDW. As a writer, he’s worked on Star Wars, Spawn and Batman. Smith is best known as the creator of Wynonna Earp, which moved from the pages of an IDW comic book to TV screens on Syfy and Netflix in 2016.

"We love hosting this event and hope that our students and the community see that in everything that we do! Can’t wait to see everyone join us on Pi Day!" Lauer said.

General admission is $5. Admission is free for Marshall students, faculty and staff, and youth 18 and under. VIP tickets are available for $25 and include a HerdCon T-shirt, art print, a set of dice and more. VIP tickets are limited and must be ordered in advance to ensure availability. Tickets, shirts and VIP packages can be purchased online at https://tinyurl.com/HerdConMerch-Tickets. Registration and VIP package pick-up will take place at the 5th Avenue entrance of the Memorial Student Center.

More than 60 artists and vendors are scheduled to participate in addition to a collaboration with the School of Art and Design and representatives from Marshall’s digital humanities program, information technology department and various student organizations.

For more information e-mail herdcon@marshall.edu or visit http://libguides.marshall.edu/herdcon.