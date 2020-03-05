Most read
Marshall Artists Series Wins WV Governor’s Arts Award for Third Time
Thursday, March 5, 2020 - 13:37 Updated 4 hours ago by Angela Jones, Marshall Artists Series
“At 83 years young, The Marshall Artists Series is proud to have been recognized for its achievements by West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History’s Curator Randall-Reid –Smith,” said Penny Watkins, Executive Director of the Marshall Artists Series. “We are extremely proud to have been Governor’s Arts Award-Winners three times in our history. It is such a tremendous honor.”