Marshall Artists Series Wins WV Governor’s Arts Award for Third Time

 Thursday, March 5, 2020 - 13:37 Updated 4 hours ago by Angela Jones, Marshall Artists Series

Huntington -  Yesterday the Marshall Artists Series was thrilled to be awarded the 2020 West Virginia Governor’s Arts Award for Leadership in the Arts- Organization.  The award was presented by West Virginia Commission on the Arts member, David Tyson, who is also the Co-President of the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. 

“At 83 years young, The Marshall Artists Series is proud to have been recognized for its achievements by West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History’s Curator Randall-Reid –Smith,” said Penny Watkins, Executive Director of the Marshall Artists Series. “We are extremely proud to have been Governor’s Arts Award-Winners three times in our history. It is such a tremendous honor.”

