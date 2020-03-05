Most read
Three West Virginian's Tested for Deadly Virus
Officials say all three patients have either traveled to areas of concern or come into contact with someone diagnosed with coronavirus. Results expected in 5-10 days.
At the meeting, Gov. Jim Justice gathered key members of his administration and medical experts from across the state on Wednesday to coordinate precautionary measures and continue preparations and planning for novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).Following the meeting at the State Capitol, Gov. Justice announced that he has issued a State of Preparedness for West Virginia. View the State of Preparedness Proclamation here.
“Currently West Virginia has no cases of COVID-19, but that doesn’t mean we don’t take this very seriously because we most certainly are,” said Gov. Justice. “I want us to be fully prepared and take every precaution we need to keep West Virginians safe. That is the highest of priorities.
Gov. Justice said that in addition to the State of Preparedness, a website with up-to-date information, www.coronavirus.wv.gov, is available for the public to monitor.