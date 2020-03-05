Three West Virginian's Tested for Deadly Virus

The Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Bill Crouch announced Wednesday that three cases "similar to the flu" have been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for testing for coronavirus.

Officials say all three patients have either traveled to areas of concern or come into contact with someone diagnosed with coronavirus. Results expected in 5-10 days.

At the meeting, Gov. Jim Justice gathered key members of his administration and medical experts from across the state on Wednesday to ​coordinate precautionary measures and continue preparations and planning for novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).​