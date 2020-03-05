HPD Bust Three at Two Venues

Three people were arrested on drug charges Wednesday, March 4, following a two-month-long investigation by members of the Huntington Violent Crime and Drug Task Force.

Members of the Task Force executed a search warrant at 6 a.m. Wednesday at 960 Washington Ave. Upon making entry into the residence, members of the Huntington Police Department’s SWAT Team encountered Andrea Ross, 22, of Huntington. She was arrested after 200 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl, two firearms, and more than $5,000 in cash were found in the home. She was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

During the search, Michael Wright, 32, of Huntington, the primary suspect, returned to his home and was found to be in possession of approximately 5 grams of suspected fentanyl. He was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Members of the Task Force executed the second search warrant at 7:30 a.m. at 537 30th St. Upon making entry into the residence, members of the SWAT Team encountered the primary suspect, Michael Moore, 38, of Huntington, in the living room. Two other people were detained and released.

Moore was found to be in possession of distribution amounts of suspected heroin, crystal methamphetamine and digital scales.

Moore was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Landlords for both properties will be notified and served nuisance letters.