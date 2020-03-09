University extends international travel ban and establishes travel registry

HUNTINGTON, W.Va . - As the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases continues to climb, Marshall University officials today extended the school’s ban on all university-sponsored international travel and established a mandatory travel registry.

Here are today’s updates:

· Marshall has extended the prohibition on university-sponsored international travel through at least April 30. The situation will be reassessed at that time and a decision made regarding future travel.

· As Spring Break approaches, students, faculty and staff who have plans to travel either internationally OR to affected areas in the U.S. are strongly urged to reconsider their travel. Travelers are being asked to take into account the possibility of travel delays, future quarantines, or prolonged self-isolation when returning to Marshall University and the local community.

· For members of the Marshall community who do travel internationally, the university has created a mandatory international travel registry. Effective immediately and until further notice, all international travelers must register personal as well as professional travel. This mandate applies to travelers who are already in these jurisdictions. Local, state and federal travel regulations and health guidelines are changing rapidly, and the university wants to be as responsive and supportive as possible should more changes occur.

· Any student, faculty or staff member returning to the U.S. from any country determined by the Centers for Disease Control to be a Warning Level 3 (Avoid Nonessential Travel) will be asked to undergo quarantine at their permanent home residence for a minimum of 14 days prior to returning to campus. If undergoing quarantine at their permanent residence is not possible due to extraordinary circumstances, the university will provide temporary housing during the mandatory quarantine period.

· The university is in close, regular communication with students currently abroad on exchange and other programs, regarding how to monitor and assess their current situations based on conditions in the country they are visiting.

“The decisions we are making rely heavily on the guidance we are receiving from the Centers for Disease Control, the State of West Virginia and local health departments, and are intended to protect the health and welfare of our faculty, staff, students and communities,” the university said in an e-mail this afternoon to students, faculty and staff. “We recognize the uncertainty this global health issue is creating and are committed to keeping you informed and up to date as this situation evolves.”

Additional information about COVID-19 and the university’s response is available at www.marshall.edu/coronavirus. For information about the university’s Infectious Disease Preparedness plan, e-mail safety@marshall.edu.