Marshall’s MUsic Alive Series to present ‘Between Wien and Berlin’

 Monday, March 9, 2020

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. –  The Marshall University School of Music will present “Between Wien and Berlin,” featuring faculty members Dr. Elizabeth Reed Smith on violin and Dr. Henning Vauth on piano.

 

The concert will be performed on three occasions as part of the MUsic Alive concert series:

·         4 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Woodlands Retirement Community,

·         Noon Thursday, March 12, at First Presbyterian Church and

·         7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Smith Recital Hall on the Marshall University campus.

 

They will perform duo works by Ludwig van Beethoven, Franz Schubert and Emilie Mayer.

 

All performances are free and open to public, with sponsorship from the Marshall University School of Music, First Presbyterian Church and the Woodlands Retirement Community.

 

All are welcome.

